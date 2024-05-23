Nearly 16,000 teachers, staff to join 10th-grade entrance exam in HCMC

The Ho Chi Minh City Department of Education and Training indicated that around 15,909 education officials, teachers and staff would serve the 10th-grade entrance exam for public high schools.

According to Deputy Director of the Ho Chi Minh City Department of Education and Training Le Hoai Nam, the 10th-grade entrance exam for public high schools in the academic year 2024-2025 will be organized at 158 venues citywide with 4,513 exam rooms, including 11 exam venues for high schools for the gifted.

Each exam room will serve 24 candidates.

The 10th grade entrance exam for public high schools in the academic year 2024-2025 is scheduled to take place on June 6 and June 7.

Grading will begin on June 8 and end on June 19, and re-examination will last four days, from June 27 to June 30.

The Ho Chi Minh City Department of Education and Training will coordinate with other city-run departments and agencies, including the municipal Department of Public Security, the Department of Health, the Inspectorate, the Department of Information and Communications, the Department of Internal Affairs, the Department of Finance, the Department of Transport, the Department of Construction, the People's Committees of Thu Duc City and 21 districts, the youth volunteer force, Ho Chi Minh City Power Corporation, HCMC Post Office, telecommunications units and the Department of Food Safety to ensure the success of the exam in compliance with regulations.

By Thu Tam- Translated by Huyen Huong