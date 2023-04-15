Nearly 1.2 mln mobile phone subscribers under two- direction block

From April 15, the telecommunication service providers will perform a two-direction block with subscribers without standardized personal information.

The Vietnam Telecommunications Authority under the Ministry of Information and Communications yesterday said that there had been nearly 1.2 million mobile phone subscribers which have not standardized and updated information as regulated.Therefore, from April 15, the telecommunication service providers will perform a two-direction block with subscribers without standardized personal information.

Deputy Director of the Vietnam Telecommunications Authority Nguyen Phong Nha informed that mobile phone providers will revoke the number of mobile phone subscribers under two direction block by May 15.

The Ministry of Information and Communications estimated that mobile phone providers strictly perform the standardization of information. However, to continue to thoroughly handle junk SIMs, junk calls and scam calls, the ministry proceeded to the second step of reviewing management on mobile phone subscriber information.

Accordingly, Minister of Information and Communications Nguyen Manh Hung signed an official letter to provinces, cities and the Departments of Information and Communications to inspect wide areas regarding the management of mobile phone subscriber information from April 5 to June 5.

During the inspection process, the Ministry of Information and Communications proposed to handle the mobile phone providers if there is any violations.