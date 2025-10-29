National reserve supplies released to help Hue recover from flooding

The Ministry of Finance announced its decision directing the General Department of State Reserves to release national reserve goods to the People’s Committee of Hue City in response to the current severe flooding.

The emergency release aims to assist locals in post-disaster recovery and help residents quickly stabilize their lives after the heavy rains and floods.

According to the decision, the relief supplies include 300 tons of rice, one high-speed rescue boat, 20 lightweight rescue tents, 5,000 life buoys, 5,000 life jackets, 300 inflatable rafts, two generators, three cutting and drilling equipment sets, five water pumps for firefighting and three sets of rope-launching rescue devices.

Many relics within the Complex of Hue Monuments are deeply submerged. (Photo: Tran Thien)

The General Department of State Reserves is responsible for managing inventory data and overseeing the distribution process, while the Hue City People’s Committee is tasked with receiving and allocating the supplies to the correct recipients and for the intended purposes, as well as reporting in accordance with regulations.

Immediately afterward, the General Department of State Reserves authorized Regional Sub-Departments No. 9 and No. 10 to carry out the emergency release and delivery of goods to Hue City.

The supplies will be transported from national reserve warehouses to Hue City as requested by local authorities.

Heads of the regional reserve sub-departments have been instructed to coordinate urgently with the Hue City People’s Committee to ensure proper delivery, accurate targeting, and compliance with regulations, and also to monitor and supervise the distribution and use of all national reserve items.

By Luu Thuy- Translated by Huyen Huong