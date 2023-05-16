National program on cultural development approved

The National Master Program on Development of Vietnamese Culture in the 2023-2025 period has been approved under a decision recently signed by Deputy Prime Minister Tran Hong Ha.

The program covers all localities nationwide and a number of countries sharing long-standing cultural relations with Vietnam, focusing on the areas of cultural heritage, fundamental culture, performing arts, fine arts, photography and exhibitions, cinema, library, training, ethnic culture, culture for external relations, and cultural industry.

Major tasks and solutions put forth by the program include completing the legal and policy system regarding culture; sustainably preserving and promoting national cultural values; improving the efficiency of cultural institutions; building a healthy cultural environment and enhancing the spiritual life of people.

At the same time, the program will also concentrate on developing the contingent of artists and intellectuals, personnel training in cultural areas, promoting Vietnamese culture and art products with high values, and spreading the image of Vietnam, and its people and culture to the world.

Specifically, the program will restore and preserve two cultural and natural heritages recognized by UNESCO; 15 special national relic sites that are seriously degraded, while giving urgent support to the repair of about 150 national relic sites.

National thematic museums and a national center for artifact preservation will be established, while measures to step up the application of IT will also be implemented to speed up digital transformation in protecting and promoting values of cultural heritages.

The Ministry of Culture, Sports and Tourism is in charge of collecting data and reporting the progress of the program while summarising and proposing solutions to tackle obstacles during the implementation of the program.

Meanwhile, localities are assigned to ensure capital and land areas for the construction of cultural works.