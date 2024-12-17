National press focuses on streamlining structure, improving propaganda quality

The Central Propaganda and Education Committee yesterday cooperated with the Information and Communications Ministry to convene the National Press Conference to summarize the year 2024’s accomplishments and delineate 2025’s operational objectives.

The presiding panel of the National Press Conference

Listing the achievements of 2024 and introducing new goals for 2025, the conference aimed to acknowledge and honor generations of journalists, reporters, and editors – intellectual and cultural frontline warriors who have made pivotal contributions to national development.

Chairman Tran Viet Tuong of the Can Tho City People’s Committee emphasized that local media professionals have continuously matured, actively propagating the Party’s guidelines, state policies, and legislation concerning socio-economic development, national defense, security, and political system reinforcement.

Participants of the conference

Participants viewed a comprehensive documentary, “Press Landscape 2024: Innovating and Co-creating as the Nation Enters a New Era”, and engaged in candid discussions about journalistic achievements and limitations, particularly as the country approaches the centennial commemoration of the Vietnamese Revolutionary Press.

In 2024, press efforts concentrated on communicating the implementation of the 13th Party Congress Resolution, significant political and diplomatic events. Journalism dynamically addressed party construction, anti-corruption initiatives, and negative phenomena. Media outlets innovatively approached socio-economic reporting, meticulously analyzing practical contexts and proposing solutions. They effectively defended the Party's ideological foundations and refuted erroneous perspectives.

Notably, the press contributed to creating a high degree of consensus in understanding and action concerning the implementation of Resolution 18-NQ/TW on streamlining the political apparatus, emphasizing this as a critical task demanding sacrifice for the common good.

Notwithstanding these achievements, conference participants transparently identified professional constraints and challenges confronting Vietnamese journalism as it approaches its revolutionary centennial and navigates the nation’s emergent epoch of transformation.

At the conference, presentations from the Voice of Vietnam and Nhan Dan Newspaper, among others, shared experiences regarding the organization and implementation of propaganda tasks concerning the methods of leading the nation into a new era of national resurgence; the creation of innovative press and media products to disseminate major national political events. They emphasized the profound technological developments in artificial intelligence and social media, presenting journalism with formidable yet exhilarating challenges.

The participants articulated strategies for enhancing quality, fostering innovative approaches, and embracing advanced technological trends as the most sustainable method to serve emerging reader requirements, particularly on mobile platforms. They also discussed streamlining media organizational structures post-merger, seeking solutions to optimize operational capabilities while conserving societal resources.

Head Nguyen Trong Nghia of the Central Propaganda and Education Department is delivering his speech



Head Nguyen Trong Nghia of the Central Propaganda and Education Department acknowledged the remarkable achievements of media institutions in 2024, commending their contributions to national development.

He underscored 2025’s significance – the final year of implementing the 13th Party Congress Resolution, featuring multiple critical political events including party congresses and the centennial commemoration of Vietnamese Revolutionary Press. He emphasized the press's pivotal role in disseminating party directives, particularly General Secretary To Lam’s vision of national transformation, encouraging creative endeavors and challenging stagnation.

They should concentrate on key political tasks and major events such as Party Congresses at all levels, the anniversary of the Party’s founding, the Liberation of the South, President Ho Chi Minh’s birthday, the Traditional Day of the People’s Police, and Independence Day.

Information must be focused, create a strong impression, achieve broad dissemination, and foster new confidence and momentum. Press management and leadership agencies should uphold their orienting role. The press should focus on disseminating the summary of Resolution 18 on streamlining the apparatus, proactively guiding public opinion for swift implementation.

Regarding the centennial commemoration of Vietnamese Revolutionary Press, Head Nguyen Trong Nghia emphasized it as an opportunity to reflect on the profession’s glorious traditions and noble mission, advocating for commemorative events that are dignified, impressive, and socially resonant.

Outstanding press units and organizations are receiving certificates of merits from the Central Propaganda and Education Committee

The conference concluded with the Central Propaganda and Education Committee honoring 31 exceptional media units and the Ministry of Information and Communications recognizing 28 media organizations for outstanding digital transformation achievements in 2024.

By Vinh Tuong – Translated by Thanh Tam