National Assembly to start Q&A session next week

A question and answer session will take place next week as part of the ongoing sixth meeting of the 15th National Assembly (NA).

The session, from November 6-8, will look into the implementation of some resolutions adopted by the legislature regarding supervisions and Q&A activities. It will be broadcast live on radio and television channels.

During the week, legislators will also vote to approve some resolutions, including those on the socio-economic development plan, the State budget estimate, and the State budget allocation plan in 2024.

They will opine on some draft laws and resolutions such as the Law on National Defence Industry and Security and Industrial Mobilization; the Law amending and supplementing a number of articles of the Law on Property Auction; the Law on Organization of People's Courts (amended), the Law on Road Traffic, the Law on Road Traffic Order and Safety, the Archive Law (revised), the amended Law on Capital, the resolution on the application of additional corporate income tax (CIT) under regulations against the erosion of the global tax base, and another on piloting a number of distinct mechanisms and policies on road investment.

Meanwhile, plenary sessions will scrutinise adjustments to some contents in the NA’s Resolution No. 53/2017/QH14, dated November 24, 2017, on the feasibility study report regarding the project on land recovery, compensation, assistance, and resettlement for the construction of Long Thanh International Airport, and other reports by the Government.