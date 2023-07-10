National Assembly hosts AIPA Caucus 14

The 14th meeting of the AIPA Caucus 14 themed “Promoting innovation, transfer, application, and development of science and technology for sustainable growth and development” opened in Phu Quoc City of Kien Giang Province on July 10.

Addressing the opening ceremony, Standing Vice Chairman of the National Assembly (NA) Tran Thanh Man said the meeting demonstrates the responsibility and proactive stance of the ASEAN Inter-Parliamentary Assembly (AIPA) in addressing regional challenges in the new context, in line with the global trends and conditions of each country.

Developing science and technology and promoting innovation is a core and pervasive orientation in the ongoing industrial revolution, he stressed.

The two-day event offers a chance to review the implementation of resolutions adopted at the 43rd General Assembly of AIPA (AIPA-43), he said.

He proposed that delegates from the AIPA’s member parliaments, with practical experiences from their respective countries, engage in frank and open discussions and share experiences related to common concerns of AIPA/ASEAN, and topics discussed at the meeting.

The hosting of the 14th AIPA Caucus by the Vietnamese NA is a practical activity to implement the Party and State's foreign policy on strengthening multilateral diplomacy by 2030 and promoting the role and position of the legislative body in regional and global inter-parliamentary cooperation mechanisms, especially within AIPA, thus asserting Vietnam's active, responsible, and proactive participation in AIPA.