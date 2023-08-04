National Assembly Chairman arrives in Jakarta

National Assembly (NA) Chairman Vuong Dinh Hue arrived in Jakarta on August 4 morning, beginning his official visit to Indonesia where he will also attend the 44th General Assembly of the ASEAN Inter-Parliamentary Assembly (AIPA-44).

Mr. Hue’s trip is made at an invitation of the Speaker of the Indonesian House of Representatives and AIPA President Puan Maharani.

This is the first by Hue as Chairman of the NA and also the first by a top legislator of Vietnam to Indonesia after 13 years, following the one by NA Chairman Nguyen Phu Trong in 2010. It takes place in the context that the two countries are celebrating the 10th anniversary of their strategic partnership.

It also aims to continue implementing the 13th National Party Congress’ foreign policy, actively consolidate and expand the political relationship between the two countries, and promote bilateral effective and practical cooperation in all fields, and via the Party, National Assembly, Government, and people's diplomacy channels, thus contributing to enhancing political trust.

The visit’s message affirms the priority Vietnam gives to developing and promoting friendship and multi-faceted collaboration with traditional friends in the region, in order to open up new opportunities in the field of economy and trade and create a new impetus to strengthen the bilateral strategic partnership in a more extensive and effective manner.

During his trip, Mr. Hue is scheduled to hold talks and meetings with Indonesian high-ranking leaders and attend a number of other important events.

The top legislator’s participation at the AIPA-44 in Indonesia shows Vietnam’s commitment to acting as an active, proactive, and responsible member of the AIPA for the development of parliamentary diplomacy, as well as the interest of all people in ASEAN.