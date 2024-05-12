NA Standing Committee’s 33th session opens

The session will take place over three days, from May 13-15.

Permanent NA Vice Chairman Tran Thanh Man will be chairing the 33rd session of the National Assembly (NA) Standing Committee, which opens on Monday. Photo: VNA

As planned, the session will take place over three days, from May 13-15, with permanent NA Vice Chairman Tran Thanh Man delivering the opening remarks and sharing responsibility for chairing sessions along with other NA vice chairmen.

The committee will be putting forward thoughts on the draft Law on Fire Prevention, Fighting, and Rescue; the draft Resolution amending and supplementing Resolution No 119/2020/QH14 of the NA on piloting the model of urban administration and some specific mechanisms and policies for the development of Da Nang City.

Regarding supervision activities, the committee will work on the supplementary evaluation report on the implementation results of socio-economic development plan and the State budget for 2023, alongside the budget in the early months of 2024.

It will debate the Government's proposal on the allocation of mid-term public investment plan of the State budget capital for the period of 2021-2025 and the capital plan for 2024 as well as those projects using increased central budget capital in 2022 that have completed investment procedures.

The committee will also consider suggestions of voters sent to the 6th session of the 15th NA and a report on the NA's voluntary activities in April 2024.

Also on the agenda, the Government's report on the thrift practice and anti-wastefulness in 2023 and the State budget settlement report in 2022.

Important issues to be tabled for discussion will also include the national marine plan for the 2021-30 period, with a vision until 2050 and investment in the national target program on cultural development for the period of 2025-35.

At the 33th session, the NA Standing Committee will offer up suggestions for the preparation of the 7th session of the 15th NA and summarize the 7th extraordinary session of the 15th NA.

