NA Chairman: Youth should pioneer in implementing digital transformation

Today, in Hanoi, on the occasion of the 92nd anniversary of the founding of the Ho Chi Minh Communist Youth Union (March 26, 1931 - March 26, 2023), National Assembly Chairman Vuong Dinh Hue worked with the Secretariat of the Ho Chi Minh Communist Youth Union's Central Committee.

Noting the development of the industrial revolution 4.0, the economic, political and social situation that is having a profound impact on the development of young people, the National Assembly Chairman suggested that the Youth Union must always innovate its activities to meet the needs and aspirations of young people. The Youth Union and youth must be the pioneers in implementing the policy of promoting national digital transformation and developing the digital economy based on science and technology and innovation.

Speaking at the meeting, National Assembly Chairman Vuong Dinh Hue affirmed that the Party and State always attach special importance to youth and youth work, placing deep faith in the youth force and the Youth Union.

According to the Party, young people are the backbone of the country, the future owner of the country as they are one of the decisive factors for the success or failure of the country’s industrialization and modernization, international integration and building socialism.

Speaking about the Central Youth Union’s 2023 theme of Youth Month associated with digital transformation, the National Assembly Chairman stated that this helps the country to integrate deeply into the development in the world and to concretize General Secretary Nguyen Phu Trong’s direction at the recent National Union Congress that youth must pioneer in labor, production, creativity, implement the policy of promoting digital transformation and develop the digital economy on the basis of science and technology and innovation.

This is also one of the topics chosen by the National Assembly of Vietnam and the Secretariat of the Inter-Parliamentary Union (IPU) to organize the 9th IPU Global Conference of Young Parliamentarians in Vietnam.

In the coming time, the President of the National Assembly proposed that the Secretariat of the Central Committee of the Union continue to carry out General Secretary Nguyen Phu Trong’s guidelines at the 12th National Congress of the Youth Union and the Important viewpoints and ideas on youth work in the Resolution of the 13th Party Congress in accordance with the requirements and practical situation.

In particular, Mr. Hue requested that the Central Youth Union should strengthen communication about revolutionary ideals, morality, and cultural lifestyle, patriotism, and national pride. In addition, the Central Youth Union should take heed of nurturing young people’s aspiration to build a prosperous country to raise their awareness of their mission and responsibilities in national construction and defense.