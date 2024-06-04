International

NA Chairman congratulates reelected Iranian parliament speaker

National Assembly (NA) Chairman Tran Thanh Man has sent a congratulatory letter to Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf on his re-election as the Speaker of the Islamic Republic of Iran's 12th Parliament.

tran-thanh-man-9541.jpg.webp
National Assembly Chairman Tran Thanh Man (Photo: VNA)

In the letter, the top legislator expressed his joy that the friendship and cooperation between Vietnam and Iran in general and between the two parliaments in particular have continuously been strengthened and grown robustly.

He said a visit to Vietnam by the speaker of the Iranian Parliament in 2018 and a visit to Iran by the chairperson of the Vietnamese NA in 2023 have brought new impetus to the the ties.

Man said he is confident that in the time to come, with the support of Speaker Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf, the two parliaments’ collaboration will be further promoted, contributing to the extensive development of the Vietnam-Iran cooperation for the sake of the two peoples.

VNA

Tags

extensive development the Vietnam-Iran cooperation the Iranian Parliament

Other news

SGGP Online SGGP Online 中文版 中文版 SGGP Đầu tư Tài chính SGGP Đầu tư Tài chính SGGP Thể Thao SGGP Thể Thao SGGP Epaper SGGP Epaper

©Copyright 2022 SGGP English edition

License number: 311/GP-BTTTT, Ministry of Information and Communications, July 8, 2015

Deputy Editors-in-Chief : Nguyen Thanh Loi, Nguyen Ngoc Anh, Pham Van Truong, Nguyen Khac Van, Bui Thi Hong Suong

Managing Editor : Nguyen Chien Dung

Office: 432-434 Nguyen Thi Minh Khai street, District 3, Ho Chi Minh City

Tel : (028) 39294068 - (028) 39294091

Fax : (028) 3.9294.083

Email SGGP English Edition : sggpnews@sggp.org.vn

Advertise with us:

(028) 39294068 sggponline@sggp.org.vn