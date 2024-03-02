NA Chairman attends Cam Lam new urban area planning announcement

National Assembly Chairman Vuong Dinh Hue on March 2 pressed the button to announce the master planning until 2045 of the Cam Lam new urban area in Nha Trang city of the south-central province of Khanh Hoa.

NA Chairman Vuong Dinh Hue attends Cam Lam new urban area planning announcement (Photo: VNA)

At the ceremony, Deputy Prime Minister Tran Hong Ha handed over to local authorities the PM's decision approving the master planning.

According to the planning, the Cam Lam new urban area in Cam Lam district has a total natural area of 54,719 hectares excluding the Thuy Trieu lagoon.

The area includes many characteristics such as an international airport urban area that develops to a smart, innovative urban model of national level with international interactions.

Cam Lam new urban area is developed towards the urban model concentrated in the delta area, with tourism expansion in the eastern coastal strip associated with preserving the endemic landscape of Thuy Trieu lagoon - Cam Ranh bay, Bai Dai beach and the ecological values of the mountains and forests in the North and West.

Addressing the event, Ha said that the announcement aims to create new motivations in attracting investment to the development of Cam Lam, turning it into the growth pole of the south of Khanh Hoa and the south-central region, contributing to making Khanh Hoa a centrally-run city.

With a unique geo-economic position and a harmonious inter-regional transportation system including roads, railways, airports and sea, Khanh Hoa has all the elements to become a large-scale urban area, a logistics connection hub, and a growth pole of the south-central region and Central Highlands as defined in the Politburo's Resolution No. 09-NQ/TW, he said.

Hailing Khanh Hoa's efforts in designing the planning, he revealed that the adjustments of the planning of Nha Trang city is under consideration and expected to be approved on the city's 100th founding anniversary.

He asked Khanh Hoa to work hard to optimise and promote the efficiency of breakthrough and special policies for the locality stated in the NA's resolution No.55/2022/QH15 dated June 11, 2022.

The Deputy PM stressed the need for Cam Lam, a coastal city vulnerable to climate change, to apply measures to deal with current problems facing similar cities such as water pollution, traffic congestion, erosion and flooding, while strictly following regulations in coastal and environmental protection as well as climate change adaptation.

Meanwhile, Khanh Hoa should show strong performance in ground clearance and resettlement for the project, ensuring that the local community enjoys the values of the area and better living conditions, he requested.

Vietnamplus