Multibillion deals for vocational schools' breakthrough

Business-based training

Technical Technology Training Center of Goertek Vina Science and Technology Co., Ltd, home to over 30,000 employees, is an enterprise specializing in researching and producing electronic structural components and smart devices. It features a modern, professional lecture hall of 15 classrooms built on an area of ​​2,100 square meters, which is constructed in response to Vietnam's strategy of promoting the development of TVET in accordance with the demand for high-quality labor and sustainable business development in Vietnam, said Mr. Kim Davis, Director of Technical Technology Training Center.

Therefore, in April 2022, Goertek Vina Science and Technology Co., Ltd established a Technical Technology Training Center to collaborate with 5 colleges (3 colleges in Bac Ninh Province, 1 college in Bac Giang Province and the other in Thai Nguyen Province) based on the 1+1+1 training model (the first year studying a theory course at a college, the second year studying at a technical training center, the third year conducting a paid internship at an enterprise). The training scale is for 500 students studying at one time and 1,200 students per year, with two programs: Internship and order-oriented training.

According to Vice Rector of Bac Ninh College of Electrical Engineering and Construction (BCEC) Truong Van Tam, there are currently 150 students in industrial electronics professions participating in this 1+1+1 model. In the first year, students study at the school. After the second year, in addition to learning and practicing in a professional environment, students are supported by Goertek Vina with a scholarship of US$500 (VND12 million) each year and receive a salary when it comes to their third year internship. According to Master Truong Van Tam, despite being applied for the first time in Vietnam, this model really brings positive effects in training high-quality human resources, and helping vocational schools to solve budget problems in purchasing modern equipment for teaching and learning.

Master To Thi Giang, Vice Rector of Bac Giang Vietnam - Korea College of Technology added that, in the school year 2023-2024, the school will enroll 50 industrial electronics students, who graduate from high school and pass the pre-qualification round of Goertek Vina Science and Technology Co., Ltd., to train under the 1+1+1 model. In the future, the school will continue to cooperate in training information technology and industrial electricity with an admission target of 150.

Vocational school takes active role

As one of the few top TVET institutes in the North, Hanoi College of Electromechanics (HCEM) aims at providing high quality human resources to the market according to the training philosophy of "Quality - Efficiency - Elevation - Integration". HCEM has invested heavily, optimizing the efficiency of using modern facilities, machinery and equipment in its three establishments in Hanoi and Vinh Phuc Province, such as CNC milling and turning centers, 3D printing, industrial robots, and mechatronic systems 4.0 of FESTO. The school also promotes scientific research activities, technology transfer in management, training, and IT solutions to incentivize breakthroughs in the training process. As a result, even undergraduates of HCEM are chosen by businesses with lucrative salaries.

Meritorious artist - Dr. Dong Van Ngoc, Rector of HCEM, affirmed that the close connection with businesses plays an essential role in the integration period, and has yielded positive results, as most of the technical professions trained by HCEM meet the human resource needs for digital transformation in Vietnam.

With the 1+1+1 model, Goertek Vina Science and Technology Co., Ltd believes that it will overcome the limitations of the traditional training model, take advantage of the resources of both vocational schools and enterprises, and shorten the training time, thereby familiarizing students with their chosen careers to get a job after graduation. Mr. Tran DAVIS, Director of Technical Technology Training Center, Goertek Vina Science and Technology Co., Ltd

Da Nang City’s authorities’ determination with TVET can also be seen in their multibillion investment in transferring Da Nang Vocational College into a national center for high-quality training and practice in the central region.

Despite this advantage, according to Master Ho Viet Ha, the school's principal, the school still drastically innovates all aspects, especially infusing digital transformation into teaching and learning. The existing 24 majors in the school are closely linked to the reality of today's business needs.

All training programs aim to familiarize students with new technologies such as data analysis (economic, service), automatic control, robot operation, new programming technology (engineering - high technology); processing, and data transformation (IT). In particular, the fields of high technology, engineering, economy-tourism, fashion, and logistics are developed in line with the development strategy of Da Nang and neighboring central provinces.

Dr. Ha Vu Tuyen, Rector of Vinh Phuc Vocational College (Nguyen Tat Thanh Street, Lien Bao Ward, Vinh Yen City, Vinh Phuc Province) also affirmed that the school strives to become one of the 12 schools that feature high-quality vocational training and provide training of 10 key occupations, some of which are aligned with international standards, by 2030. Therefore, cooperation with enterprises to improve training quality is a vital task to meet the demand for trained human resources.

To this end, schools and TVET institutions in the province receive special attention from the authorities of Vinh Phuc Province. Since 2006, Vinh Phuc Provincial Party Committee has issued many specific programs and policies to remove difficulties for vocational schools in order to attract learners.

Among the provincial decisions, Decision No. 19 in 2021 of the Provincial People's Council was issued to encourage learners to commit the entire prescribed time for each vocational level. One distinct feature of Decision No. 19 is that in addition to the general policy of the State, students of the province attending high-quality college, standard college, and intermediate program will receive a study budget of $33.8 (VND800,000), $21.2 (VND500,000), and $12.7 (VND300,000) per month, respectively, said Dr. Ha Vu Tuyen.