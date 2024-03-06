Law

MSGI, MSFJ identified as dangerous terrorist threats to country

SGGPO

The Ministry of Public Security this morning informed about two terrorist organizations, named the Montagnard Support Group, Inc.- MSGI and the Montagnard Stand for Justice - MSFJ.

to-chuc-khung-bo-1931jpeg-6130.jpg
Police forces arrest a suspect in a terrorist attack.

According to the Ministry of Public Security, the MSGI organization announced its formation in 2011 by defendants Y Mut Mlo and Y Duen Bdap who were former members of the Montagnard Foundation, Inc in the United States.

The terrorist organization mentioned above has its head office in the United States with its media channels of www.montagnardsupportgroup.blogspot.com; Montagnard Support Group.

In addition, the terrorist organization MSFJ was established in July 2019 in Thailand and has been operating in the United States since April 2023 by defendants Y Quynh Bdap, Y Phik Hdok, Y Pher Hdrue, Y Aron Eban, H’ Sarina Krong, H’ Tlun Bdap, Y Ruing Knul and H Mla Hdrue.

The MSFJ has its head office in Thailand with media channels of msfjustice.org, Montagnard Stand for Justice, Klei Kpa Eno Ko Anak Cu Chiang, BHRM Montagnards and MSFJ TV.

The two terrorist organizations have operated following the methods of propaganda, inducement, member recruitment, tasks assignment, training; financial support, direction of procuring weapons and vehicles, terrorist attacks, killing cadres and residents, destroying properties of the State and people to establish a “private state” in the Central Highlands.

The MSGI and MSFJ are identified as dangerous terrorist organizations threatening the country, therefore anyone related to operations of the two terrorist organizations will commit the crime of "Terrorism" and "Terrorist Financing" and be handled strictly according to Vietnamese law, added the ministry.

By Do Trung- Translated by Huyen Huong

