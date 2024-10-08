Mr. Duong Ngoc Hai becomes Permanent Vice Chairman of HCMC People's Committee

The Chairman of the Ho Chi Minh City People’s Committee has appointed Mr. Duong Ngoc Hai, Vice Chairman of the HCMC People’s Committee, as the Permanent Vice Chairman for the 2021–2026 tenure.

Mr. Duong Ngoc Hai becomes HCMC People's Committee Permanent Vice Chairman.

Under this decision, Mr. Duong Ngoc Hai will act on behalf of Chairman Phan Van Mai, carrying out the duties specified in Points a, b, and c of Clause 1, Article 2 of Decision No. 2197/QD-UBND, dated June 19, 2024, which outlines the responsibilities of the Chairman, Vice Chairmen, and Members of the HCMC People’s Committee for the 2021–2026 tenure.

His duties include managing the daily affairs of the People’s Committee, assigning tasks to the Vice Chairmen and Members of the HCMC People's Committee to attend activities involving central agencies, the HCMC Party Committee, the HCMC People’s Council, the Party Civil Affairs Committee of the HCMC People’s Committee, and other agencies and units under HCMC.

Additionally, he will organize, oversee, and urge the implementation of the HCMC People’s Committee’s working regulations and its weekly, monthly, quarterly, and annual work programs.

As Permanent Vice Chairman, Mr. Duong Ngoc Hai will also supervise the HCMC People’s Committee’s Office in its coordination with the Office of the President, the Government Office, the offices of ministries and central agencies, the HCMC Party Committee Office, and the Office of the Delegation of National Assembly and HCMC People’s Council Deputies.

By Ngo Binh – Translated by Thuy Doan