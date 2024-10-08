Ho Chi Minh City

Mr. Duong Ngoc Hai becomes Permanent Vice Chairman of HCMC People's Committee

SGGPO

The Chairman of the Ho Chi Minh City People’s Committee has appointed Mr. Duong Ngoc Hai, Vice Chairman of the HCMC People’s Committee, as the Permanent Vice Chairman for the 2021–2026 tenure.

Mr. Duong Ngoc Hai becomes HCMC People&apos;s Committee Permanent Vice Chairman.
Mr. Duong Ngoc Hai becomes HCMC People's Committee Permanent Vice Chairman.

Under this decision, Mr. Duong Ngoc Hai will act on behalf of Chairman Phan Van Mai, carrying out the duties specified in Points a, b, and c of Clause 1, Article 2 of Decision No. 2197/QD-UBND, dated June 19, 2024, which outlines the responsibilities of the Chairman, Vice Chairmen, and Members of the HCMC People’s Committee for the 2021–2026 tenure.

His duties include managing the daily affairs of the People’s Committee, assigning tasks to the Vice Chairmen and Members of the HCMC People's Committee to attend activities involving central agencies, the HCMC Party Committee, the HCMC People’s Council, the Party Civil Affairs Committee of the HCMC People’s Committee, and other agencies and units under HCMC.

Additionally, he will organize, oversee, and urge the implementation of the HCMC People’s Committee’s working regulations and its weekly, monthly, quarterly, and annual work programs.

As Permanent Vice Chairman, Mr. Duong Ngoc Hai will also supervise the HCMC People’s Committee’s Office in its coordination with the Office of the President, the Government Office, the offices of ministries and central agencies, the HCMC Party Committee Office, and the Office of the Delegation of National Assembly and HCMC People’s Council Deputies.

By Ngo Binh – Translated by Thuy Doan

Tags

Mr. Duong Ngoc Hai Permanent Vice Chairman HCMC People's Committee Permanent Vice Chairman

Other news

SGGP Online SGGP Online 中文版 中文版 SGGP Đầu tư Tài chính SGGP Đầu tư Tài chính SGGP Thể Thao SGGP Thể Thao SGGP Epaper SGGP Epaper

©Copyright 2022 SGGP English edition

License number: 311/GP-BTTTT, Ministry of Information and Communications, July 8, 2015

Deputy Editor-in-Chief in charge of SGGP: Nguyen Khac Van

Deputy Editors-in-Chief : Nguyen Thanh Loi, Nguyen Ngoc Anh, Pham Van Truong, Bui Thi Hong Suong

Managing Editor : Nguyen Chien Dung

Office: 432-434 Nguyen Thi Minh Khai street, District 3, Ho Chi Minh City

Tel : (028) 39294068 - (028) 39294091

Fax : (028) 3.9294.083

Email SGGP English Edition : sggpnews@sggp.org.vn

Advertise with us:

(028) 39294068 sggponline@sggp.org.vn