MoT approves planning of 36 rest stops on North-South Expressway Project

The Ministry of Transport has just approved the rest stops system on the North–South Expressway to the East from the Huu Nghi (Friendship) International Border Gate in Lang Son to Ca Mau with 36 stations.

Of these, seven rest stops have been invested and put into exploitation comprehensively or finished on one side; two are under construction and the rest have not been invested yet.

The Ministry of Transport (MoT) required the project management boards and the Vietnam Express Corporation to make a list of project items and select the appropriate investors to start works of rest stops under the project and component projects managed by the Ministry. The investment must comply with the legal regulations, meet the requirement of synchronous exploitation at sections of the North-South Expressway to the East.

The MoT also required the units mentioned above to collaborate with functional agencies in localities to perform surveys, well study the conditions in each area for constructing the rest stops to properly identify the scale and items for investment.

As for rest stops under expressways managed by localities, the investor selection and investment implementation will be carried out by themselves.

Under the decision, the ministry switched the purpose of the rest stop at section Km12+00 under Ben Luc – Long Thanh Expressway project into vehicle stop.

Besides, the two rest stops at sections Km36+00 and Km96+100 under the Da Nang – Quang Ngai Expressway project shall be initially adjusted into a vehicle stop. The rest stops investment will be implemented at an appropriate time when fully meeting the usage demand and efficient exploitation.

The MoT assigned the Directorate for Road of Vietnam to chair and collaborate with relevant units and agencies to update the rest stops system on the North-South Expressway to the East during the process of completing the planning of connection on road infrastructure in the period 2021-2030, vision to 2050.