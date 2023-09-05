More than 22 million students nationwide start new school year 2023-2024

Schools across the nation were adorned with flags and flowers on Tuesday, setting a joyful tone as students enthusiastically took part in the official opening ceremony to inaugurate the 2023-24 school year.

Nguyen Kim Son, the Minister of Education and Training, introduced plans for an educational reform pilot program at the preschool level, highlighting the anticipation of various innovations in the upcoming academic year.

In this crucial capacity, the education sector is ready to focus on 12 key objectives, aiming to successfully achieve the goals established for the 2023-24 school year.

Among these, the top priority is to enhance the effectiveness and efficiency of education management.

Specifically, the education sector will continue to align with the views and policies of the Party and the State on the development of education and training.

It will review, amend, and supplement the legal documents system, eliminate difficulties and obstacles, and create a favorable environment for the sector's growth.

The industry will prioritize the improvement of preschool education quality and the universalization of education for five-year-old children, as well as the effective implementation of the 2018 general education program.

Its objectives include the implementation of literacy programs, the promotion of lifelong learning, and the establishment of a learning society.

This school year, the sector will also develop a plan for the high school graduation exam in accordance with the general education program of 2018 and submit it to the competent authorities for approval.

In terms of teachers, the sector has set the task of improving the quality of teachers, lecturers, and educational administrators at all levels.

It will review its human resources to supplement teachers at schools and research and develop policies for teacher recruitment.

The sector will provide support and create favorable conditions for teachers to work.

To address facility challenges, the industry will effectively utilize investment resources for education, with a priority on acquiring teaching and learning equipment for preschools and schools in ethnic and mountainous areas.

In addition, the MoET also focuses on strengthening political and moral education, national defense and security, and physical education for students, while ensuring school safety.

Regarding higher education, the sector has set the task of developing a network of higher education institutions and promoting university autonomy.

Specifically, it will formulate a master plan for the network of higher education and pedagogical institutions for the period 2021-2030, with a vision to 2050.

Furthermore, the MoET will intensify inspection efforts, advance digital transformation, facilitate international integration, and enhance education communication.