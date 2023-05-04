MoETperfecting software for quality assurance and accreditation

Integration with international accreditation

Furthermore, in the second quarter of 2023, the Ministry will issue regulations and related parties to synchronously deploy the declaration of the database to the software system for faster and more accurate determination of standards and criteria.

Assessing the quality of higher education accreditation in recent years, Assoc. Prof. Huynh Van Chuong, director of the Ministry's Quality Control Department, commented that since the Regulations on the quality accreditation of higher education facilities were issued in 2017, there have been so far 87 higher education institutions that have been assessed and recognized for meeting educational quality standards and granted certificates of education quality accreditation. Currently, no educational institution has had its accreditation certificate revoked.

It can be generally seen that, after a period of implementation of education quality assurance and accreditation, up to now, most higher education institutions have gained a full awareness of the purpose of higher education quality assurance and accreditation.

According to Assoc. Prof. Nguyen Huu Duc, former Vice President of the Vietnam National University in Ho Chi Minh City, in the past 5 years, more universities have taken heed to quality accreditation. Accreditation is a matter of survival of higher education institutions as any institution will make clear changes in improving the quality of training as well as scientific research after they are accredited.

Many training programs ranked in the 100-500 best programs by prestigious organizations in the world have proven schools’ efforts and some training institutions have been also included in the world's prestigious rankings.

Director of the Ho Chi Minh City-based National University’s Center for Testing and Evaluation of Training Quality Nguyen Quoc Chinh also confirmed that being an official member of the ASEAN University Network (AUN) since 1999, the Vietnam National University in Ho Chi Minh City has clearly demonstrated its role and responsibilities in the region's overall quality assurance movement while actively participating in AUN's professional activities such as developing a quality assurance system as instruments for maintaining, improving and enhancing teaching, research and the overall academic standards of AUN member universities and auditor training course…

Now, Vietnam National University in Ho Chi Minh City leads the country in training programs that meet domestic and international standards and all 7 member universities are recognized as meeting domestic and international quality accreditation standards.

Digital transformation in inspection

Being one of the members of the inspection team for quality assurance and accreditation of higher education, according to Professor Nguyen Quy Thanh, Principal of the University of Education belonging to the Vietnam National University in Hanoi, it’s a paradox that many core criteria are not met, but many non-core criteria are met because auditors are too inexperienced and indecisive partly.

Recently, the Ministry of Education and Training issued a circular stipulating standards, ethics and capacity of higher education accreditors. This is a good sign for the construction of a quality culture of higher education. Accrediting centers and training institutions must pay particular attention to quality improvement - a matter of life and death.

According to Assoc. Prof. Huynh Van Chuong, the Ministry of Education and Training will strengthen the application of information technology in the management and supervision of quality assurance and quality assurance activities, such as building software to manage the national database system on quality accreditation to help improve the performance of quality assurance including the accreditation of accreditation, the inspection and examination of the implementation of the assurance and quality assurance policies of the training institutions, evaluation of accrediting organizations in accordance with the present regulations.