Ministry working to remove barriers for green building development

During the plenary session of Vietnam Green Building Week 2024, it was announced that the Ministry of Construction is working closely with relevant ministries and governing bodies to address challenges and barriers in order to advance the development of green buildings.

As part of this effort, they are leading the development of regulations that will define the criteria for classifying projects as green. These regulations are expected to be submitted to the government for approval in the near future.

The Ministry of Construction will lead the study and will submit the new regulations to the Government for approval. These regulations will cover the list of green projects, projects eligible for green credit sources, and additional regulations on energy labeling for construction materials in the draft Law on Economical and Efficient Use of Energy in 2025.

In addition, the Ministry of Construction will guide localities, enterprises, and investors in applying green building criteria in the assessment and classification of urban areas, classification of apartment buildings, and development of social housing projects.

By Bich Quyen – Translated By Anh Quan