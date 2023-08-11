Ministry to develop community bookcases in ethnic minority and mountainous areas

The Ministry of Culture, Sports and Tourism has decided to develop community bookcases in 120 communes in ethnic minority and mountainous areas.

Under the Ministry’s decision to develop community bookcases in 120 communes in ethnic minority and mountainous areas, the Ministry of Culture, Sports and Tourism assigned the Library Department to coordinate with departments of Culture, Sports, and Tourism in provinces such as Yen Bai, Lao Cai, Lai Chau, Ha Giang, Bac Kan, Nghe An, agencies and organizations in building community bookcases for ethnic minority and mountainous communes.

These bodies will buy bookshelves and books with the contents of propaganda and education on laws on culture, sports, family and tourism and books on laws of child marriage and consanguineous marriage in a bid to disseminate regulations and cultivate a reading culture in ethnic minority communities.