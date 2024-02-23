While preparing the promulgation of a draft report of the Law on Road Traffic Order and Safety, the Ministry of Public Security has just proposed auction rates for motorcycle license plates.

The ﻿Ministry of Public Security proposes auction rates for motorcycle license plates

Accordingly, the Ministry of Public Security proposes to expand auction subjects to include license plates of cars, motorbikes, and mopeds (except for license plates issued to vehicles belonging to public property, vehicles of diplomatic missions, and other representative agencies of international organizations in Vietnam and foreigners working at those agencies).

According to the Ministry’s proposal, the starting price of a car license plate (other than those being auctioned) is not lower than VND 40 million. Meanwhile, the starting price of a license plate for a motorbike put up for auction is not less than VND5 million.

The Ministry of Public Security also proposed that the winner of the license plate auction can register the auctioned license plate at the police agency where that license plate is managed, or at their residence.

Also according to the report, from July 1, 2023, when the Resolution No. 73/2022/QH15 and the Decree No. 39/2023/ND-CP took effect until now, the auction of car license plates has received public support and participation.

The Ministry of Public Security said that the inclusion of car license plates in the auction has met the legitimate needs of people, bringing transparency in the registration and management of car license plates as well as helping increase the State budget.

Over time, successful auctions of more than 15,000 plates have collected nearly VND 840 billion (US$34,109,774) to the State budget. The above results confirm that the resolution on piloting car license plate auctions is correct and consistent with the general development trend of advanced countries.

This has also paved the way for developing and organizing auctions of assets in cyberspace to ensure publicity, and transparency, and increase revenue for the State budget.

Explaining the above proposal, the Ministry of Public Security said that from September 15, 2023 until now, related agencies have successfully organized online auctions of 15,185 car license plates to collect more than VND 2,052 billion. Of these, the winners of 14,062 auction-winning license plates have paid a total of nearly VND1,400 billion.

Authorities assessed that the auction of car license plates met the needs of the people, creating fairness for those in need. At the same time, public assets are exploited effectively, increasing revenue for the State budget.

However, the Ministry of Public Security supposed that the pilot auctions have been applicable for new license plates for cars (white plates), but not widely applied to other types of license plates for cars and motorbikes. This does not fully satisfy the wishes of people who want to own license plates according to their preferences.

On the other hand, the pilot auction of car license plates will be carried out until July 2026 when the Law on Road Traffic Order and Safety will take effect if it is approved.

After this time, if the auctions continue, the law must be amended.

By Do Trung – Translated by Anh Quan