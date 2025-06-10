Sharing patient images on social media breaches personal rights and privacy

When patient images are posted on social media, personal rights and privacy are violated but many medical workers have breached the law unintentionally.

To enhance their personal brand or increase public awareness about disease prevention, numerous doctors have informally shared images, videos, or livestreams of patient examinations and treatments on social media. This trend has ignited significant discussions regarding medical ethics and legal limits.

Some images are posted in websites of several clinics

For instance, a 28-year-old woman in Ho Chi Minh City's Binh Thanh District shared that she once underwent a nose augmentation procedure at a cosmetic clinic where the doctor requested photos for her medical file. Later, she discovered that her images were used in promotional posts on the clinic’s fanpage, website, and TikTok account. The entire cosmetic procedure was publicized, leaving her feeling deeply betrayed.

Recently, numerous doctors have utilized social media to disseminate medical knowledge and promote themselves or their associated healthcare facilities. However, some have overstepped ethical boundaries by posting patient images or livestreaming consultations and surgeries to large audiences.

According to Associate Professor Nguyen Huy Quang, former Director of the Department of Legal Affairs at the Ministry of Health, Vietnam has established a clear legal framework to protect the privacy and personal health information of its citizens. This includes provisions in various legal documents, particularly the 2023 Law on Medical Examination and Treatment, and Decree No. 13/2023/ND-CP on the protection of personal data.

Many patients, often out of respect for their doctors or simply unaware of their personal rights, unintentionally allow their images to be publicly shared, not realizing the full extent of the repercussions. This is particularly critical in sensitive medical areas such as cosmetic surgery, obstetrics, men's health, and mental health. The unauthorized release of personal information can result in significant psychological harm, social discrimination, and a detrimental impact on a person's career and daily life.

An expert said that a doctor who livestreams during patient examinations on social media is not only creating an unprofessional image but also opening the door to numerous negative consequences. If medical information needs to be disseminated, doctors should opt for illustrative images, simulated videos, or schedule private consultations after hours. A clinic is a place of medical practice, not a platform for social media performances.

By Minh Nam - Translated by Anh Quan