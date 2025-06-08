Police investigate suspected case of sick pork distributed by C.P. Vietnam

The Environmental Crime Prevention Police Department has coordinated with specialized units to conduct the investigation and verification for the suspected case of sick pork distributed by C.P. Vietnam.

Regarding the case of C.P. Vietnam accused of distributing sick pork to the market, at noon on June 8, the leaders of the Department of Animal Husbandry, Veterinary and Fisheries of Hau Giang Province indicated that the Environmental Crime Prevention Police Department (C05) under the Ministry of Public Security has coordinated with specialized units under the Ministry of Agriculture and Environment to investigate and verify the case.

This is the latest move following Deputy Minister of Agriculture and Environment Phung Duc Tien’s official letter requesting the Ministry of Public Security to investigate the case.

According to the Department of Animal Husbandry, Veterinary and Fisheries of Hau Giang Province, the two ministries are assigned to conduct the inspection and verification, while local specialized agencies will only provide support.

Initially, inspections will be conducted at facilities in Soc Trang and Hau Giang provinces.

The case is now in the phase of data collection. Once the conclusion is reached, the authorities will announce the public, said a representative from the Department of Animal Husbandry, Veterinary and Fisheries of Hau Giang Province.

Earlier, on June 6, Mr. L.Q.N, residing in My Xuyen Town, My Xuyen District, Soc Trang Province, posted images of pigs with unusual red spots on social media. He accused C.P. Vietnam of selling diseased pork.

These images are believed to have been captured at a slaughterhouse in Chau Thanh A District, Hau Giang Province.

Some photos feature an interagency task force from Hau Giang Province conducting an inspection at the Dung - Nga slaughterhouse, located in Phung Hiep District, Hau Giang Province.

By Vinh Tuong- Translated by Huyen Huong