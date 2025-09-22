Ministry of Health accompanies HCMC to improve medical quality in Con Dao

The Minister of Health has requested the Ho Chi Minh City Department of Health to continue close coordination and effectively maintain doctor rotation in Con Dao Special Zone.

Minister of Health Dao Hong Lan (5th,L), and senior officials from the Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee, witness the signing ceremony for the implementation of a School Oral Health Program and a Senior Dental Care Initiative in Con Dao, set to run from 2025 to 2028. (Photo: SGGP)

On September 21, Minister of Health Dao Hong Lan led a delegation on a working visit to the Con Dao Military-Civilian Medical Center to inspect the implementation of a rotational program that deploys specialist doctors from Ho Chi Minh City to the island.

Accompanying the delegation was Vice Secretary of the Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee and Chairman of the Vietnam Fatherland Front Committee of the city, Nguyen Phuoc Loc.

Established in 2005, the Con Dao Military-Civilian Medical Center serves the dual role of providing healthcare services to local residents and ensuring medical support for armed forces stationed on the island. In August 2025, Phase 1 of a new investment project for the center was inaugurated, featuring a capacity of 60 beds and a total investment of nearly VND250 billion (US$9.5 million). In the first nine months of 2025, the center recorded over 16,600 patient visits for medical examination and treatment.

Since September 3, the Ho Chi Minh City Department of Health has implemented a rotational program deploying specialist doctors to Con Dao. Since its launch, the number of outpatient visits has increased by 67 percent compared to August 2025, while inpatient admissions have risen by 75 percent, and bed occupancy rates have grown by 72 percent. Notably, doctors have successfully performed eight surgeries, including complex procedures carried out for the first time on the island, significantly reducing the need to transfer patients to the mainland.

Minister of Health Dao Hong Lan presents gifts to the medical staff and personnel of the Con Dao Military-Civilian Medical Center. (Photo: SGGP)

Speaking during the working session, Minister Dao Hong Lan acknowledged and commended the leadership, staff, and medical team at the Con Dao Military-Civilian Medical Center for their dedication and efforts.

The Minister noted that the initial results of the specialist doctor rotation program represent a practical and context-appropriate solution for Con Dao. She emphasized that the model also plays a crucial role in narrowing the gap in healthcare quality between the mainland and island communities.

She called on the Ho Chi Minh City Department of Health to continue close coordination and sustain the specialist doctor rotation program. She also urged greater efforts in technology transfer and on-site training for local medical personnel, aiming to further improve the quality of healthcare services in the locality.

Minister of Health Dao Hong Lan (and) leaders of Ho Chi Minh City, award scholarships to outstanding students from disadvantaged backgrounds in Con Dao. (Photo: SGGP)

The Minister affirmed that the Ministry of Health will work closely with Ho Chi Minh City authorities to address any challenges or obstacles. Where necessary, the Ministry will report to higher authorities for further consideration, all in an effort to ensure the delivery of quality healthcare services for officers, soldiers, and residents in this remote island area.

On this occasion, the Minister of Health and Ho Chi Minh City leaders attended the signing ceremony for the implementation of the School-based Dental Program and the 2025–2028 Oral Health Care Program for the Elderly. The agreement was signed between the National Hospital of Odonto-Stomatology in Ho Chi Minh City and the Con Dao Military-Civilian Medical Center.

At the ceremony, the National Hospital of Odonto-Stomatology in Ho Chi Minh City presented a mobile dental equipment set worth VND600 million (US$22,717) to the Con Dao Military-Civilian Medical Center. Additionally, the Vietnam Young Physicians Association awarded 10 scholarships, each worth VND2 million, to outstanding students from disadvantaged backgrounds in Con Dao.

By Phu Ngan - Translated by Kim Khanh