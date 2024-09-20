Ministry of Education & Training directs flexible learning for flood-hit schools

The Education and Training Ministry yesterday sent a formal dispatch to all Departments of Education and Training regarding the organization of teaching and learning for schools damaged by floods.

Many schools in the flooded areas cannot reopen



Recent torrential rains and floods have caused significant damage to schools, forcing students in several localities to take extended leaves of absence. Despite the challenges, local authorities and schools have been working diligently to repair damages and reopen for students. However, some schools or classrooms have sustained severe damage or become isolated, preventing them from resuming normal operations.

To ensure that all students can continue their education and complete the academic year as planned, the Ministry of Education and Training has requested that provincial Departments of Education and Training direct schools to implement flexible learning solutions tailored to their specific circumstances. This should be done in a manner that maintains the academic schedule without overburdening teachers or students.

Specifically, the Ministry has emphasized the need to develop appropriate plans to transfer students from non-operational school branches or classrooms to their main branches or other schools in the area. For students who must travel long distances, suitable arrangements should be made to provide boarding or semi-boarding options while the impact of the floods is mitigated.

The Ministry has also requested that teachers from unaffected schools be mobilized to support teachers and students in damaged ones. Make-up classes should be organized for students who have missed school. For students who, due to difficult circumstances, are unable to attend school, schools should implement appropriate measures to maintain their education, such as assigning homework, providing one-on-one or small-group tutoring at their residences, and ensuring their safety and well-being.

Local authorities are required to adjust school education plans and develop make-up plans to ensure that students complete the first semester and the entire academic year in accordance with the national and local education curricula.

By Phan Thao – Translated by Thanh Tam