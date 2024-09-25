Ministry launches energy efficiency awards 2024

The 2024 energy efficiency award in industry-construction and the energy-efficient product award was launched in Hanoi on September 25.

According to the organizers, including the Ministry of Industry and Trade and the Vietnam Energy Conservation and Energy Efficiency Association (VECEA), the awards aim to honor outstanding industrial enterprises and construction projects in the application of energy-saving measures and achieve the goal of reducing energy consumption by 8-10 percent in the 2019-2030 period.

On the same day, the Ministry of Industry and Trade also organized a seminar titled "Energy Efficiency Solutions in Industry."

The deadline for submission is November 15, and the awards are scheduled to be announced and presented in December.

More than 3,000 key industrial facilities in Vietnam consume about 80 billion kWh annually. If they save 2 percent of power consumption, the country will save 1.6 billion kWh a year, equivalent to VND3.2 trillion (US$130 million).

By Van Phuc – Translated by Kim Khanh