Ministry honors outstanding artists, books in 2023

Accordingly, rapper Den Vau was honored with the title “Artist for the Community” while the “Liveshow of the Year” award was presented to “Do Bao and Friends” by musician Do Bao.
Artists namely Hoang Hai and Kieu Anh received the “TV Outstanding Actor” and “TV Outstanding Actress” awards respectively.
The “Outstanding Singer” and “Outstanding Actress” went to Hoang Thuy Linh and Dinh Y Nhung.
The program also honored 83 individuals who had high achievements at art festivals and contests in various fields, and books that were published, including the book entitled “The Teacher” by late Senior Lieutenant General Nguyen Chi Vinh, former Deputy Minister of National Defense.