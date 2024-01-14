Culture/art

Ministry honors outstanding artists, books in 2023

SGGP

The Ministry of Culture, Sports, and Tourism held a ceremony honoring outstanding artists and books in the fields of literature and performing arts in 2023 in the northern province of Bac Giang on January 13.

688fe9bb1252b90ce043-2433jpg-9407.jpg
The "“TV Outstanding Actress” award goes to Kieu Anh (C). (Photo: SGGP)

Accordingly, rapper Den Vau was honored with the title “Artist for the Community” while the “Liveshow of the Year” award was presented to “Do Bao and Friends” by musician Do Bao.

Artists namely Hoang Hai and Kieu Anh received the “TV Outstanding Actor” and “TV Outstanding Actress” awards respectively.

The “Outstanding Singer” and “Outstanding Actress” went to Hoang Thuy Linh and Dinh Y Nhung.

The program also honored 83 individuals who had high achievements at art festivals and contests in various fields, and books that were published, including the book entitled “The Teacher” by late Senior Lieutenant General Nguyen Chi Vinh, former Deputy Minister of National Defense.

ab8d29b9d250790e2041-7477jpg-6168.jpg
The organization board honors 10 outstanding books of the year. (Photo: SGGP)
98b48bdb0935a26bfb24-7795jpg-1192.jpg
Artists who achieve awards at the 2023 National Drama Festival are honored at the ceremony. (Photo: SGGP)
By Mai An – Translated by Kim Khanh

Tags

outstanding artists and books 2023 rapper Den Vau literature and performing arts

Other news

SGGP Online SGGP Online 中文版 中文版 SGGP Đầu tư Tài chính SGGP Đầu tư Tài chính SGGP Thể Thao SGGP Thể Thao SGGP Epaper SGGP Epaper

©Copyright 2022 SGGP English edition

License number: 311/GP-BTTTT, Ministry of Information and Communications, July 8, 2015

Editor-in-Chief : Tang Huu Phong

Deputy Editors-in-Chief : Nguyen Thanh Loi, Nguyen Ngoc Anh, Pham Van Truong, Nguyen Khac Van, Bui Thi Hong Suong

Managing Editor : Nguyen Chien Dung

Office: 432-434 Nguyen Thi Minh Khai street, District 3, Ho Chi Minh City

Tel : (028) 39294068 - (028) 39294091

Fax : (028) 3.9294.083

Email SGGP English Edition : sggpnews@sggp.org.vn

Advertise with us:

(028) 39294068 sggponline@sggp.org.vn