Ministry honors outstanding artists, books in 2023

The Ministry of Culture, Sports, and Tourism held a ceremony honoring outstanding artists and books in the fields of literature and performing arts in 2023 in the northern province of Bac Giang on January 13.

The "“TV Outstanding Actress” award goes to Kieu Anh (C). (Photo: SGGP)

Accordingly, rapper Den Vau was honored with the title “Artist for the Community” while the “Liveshow of the Year” award was presented to “Do Bao and Friends” by musician Do Bao.

Artists namely Hoang Hai and Kieu Anh received the “TV Outstanding Actor” and “TV Outstanding Actress” awards respectively.

The “Outstanding Singer” and “Outstanding Actress” went to Hoang Thuy Linh and Dinh Y Nhung.

The program also honored 83 individuals who had high achievements at art festivals and contests in various fields, and books that were published, including the book entitled “The Teacher” by late Senior Lieutenant General Nguyen Chi Vinh, former Deputy Minister of National Defense.

The organization board honors 10 outstanding books of the year. (Photo: SGGP)

Artists who achieve awards at the 2023 National Drama Festival are honored at the ceremony. (Photo: SGGP)

By Mai An – Translated by Kim Khanh