Ministry asked to develop center for disease control and prevention project

Ministry of Health will develop center for disease control and prevention project

The Government yesterday issued the Resolution No. 218/NQ on the plan to implement the National Assembly’s Resolution No. 99/2023/QH15 on specialized supervision of mobilization, management and use of resources. serving the prevention and control of the Covid-19 epidemic and the implementation of policies and laws on grassroots health and preventive medicine.

Under the Government’s resolution, the Ministry of Health ought to develop a project of a center for disease control and prevention and propose solutions to enhance the ability to provide basic medical care services and preventive health services.

The government’s plan aims to implement Resolution No. 99/2023/QH15 to overcome shortcomings and limitations in the management and use of resources to serve the prevention and control of the Covid-19 epidemic while completing and carrying out policies and laws on grassroots health and preventive medicine for timely and effective response when epidemics re-occur. Moreover, the government’s plan also verified specific work contents, deadlines, completion progress and responsibilities of relevant agencies and organizations in organizing the implementation of the NA’s Resolution No. 99/2023/QH15.

The Government requested the Ministry of Health to develop a project to establish a center for disease control and prevention and make proposed solutions to enhance the ability of grassroots facilities’ supply of basic medical care services and preventive health services. At the same time, the Ministry ought to innovate policies and methods of training to improve health workers' professional skills at grassroots and preventive healthcare centers, especially staff working at commune health stations and villages.

Moreover, the Ministry should take heed of rotating doctors and medical staff of large hospitals to work at grassroots health facilities, especially at commune health stations.

Along with that, as per the government’s resolution, the Ministry of Health has to coordinate with the Ministry of Home Affairs, the Ministry of Finance and other ministries, agencies and localities to unify district-level medical centers and manage closely medical institutions to best take care of people's health.

By Phan Thao - Translated By Anh Quan