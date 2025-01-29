Milestones in the development of cultural industry in 2024

The development of the cultural industry in the new era is not only an economic strategy but also reflects a profound significance of identity, creativity, and integration.

It is one of the ways that Vietnam affirms its position on the world map, not just through economic potential but also through the soft power of its national culture.

Opening up great opportunities

Hue Imperial Citadel in the movie "Linh Mieu" (The Cat)

The cultural industry is a bridge connecting tradition and modernity, between the heritage of ancestors and contemporary life. When Vietnamese cultural products such as films, music, fashion, or tourism are loved by people globally, it is not only an economic achievement but also a way for the world to better understand the soul and essence of the Vietnamese people. Cultural values such as Ao Dai (Vietnamese traditional dress), Dong Ho, Hang Trong, and Lang Sinh folk paintings, and types of traditional arts including Tuong (classical drama), Cheo (traditional opera), and Cai Luong (reformed theater) have not only been seen in books and museums, but they are vividly reimagined, creatively expressed, and commercialized.

In 2024, the first significant sign was an increasing awareness of the position and role of cultural industries in the sustainable development of the country. In the past, culture was often seen as a non-profit or social field, and cultural products were not considered commodities. Today, with the rapid development of cultural industries, especially products such as cinema, music, fashion, and cultural tourism, society has gradually recognized that culture is not only a tool for preserving traditional values but also an important driving force of economic growth.

This change comes from specific policies and strategies, particularly the achievements of the Party’s Resolution No.33-NQ/TW dated June 9, 2014, on building and developing Vietnamese culture and people to meet the requirements for the sustainable development of the country or an 8-year strategy for developing cultural industries. These policies not only recognize culture as an important part of the national development strategy but also identify the cultural industry as a strategic sector that directly contributes to economic growth and improves people’s quality of life.

In this context, the cultural industry not only helps develop the economy but also creates sustainable value, closely aligning with the country’s sustainable development goals. Sectors like cinema, music, design, fashion, and cultural tourism are making significant steps, producing valuable products for domestic and international markets.

The cultural industry creates numerous job opportunities and strengthens creative startups, especially among young people. Design, advertising, film production, and fashion not only meet domestic demand but also have a global expansion. This not only boosts the economy but also helps enhance the quality of cultural products, contributing to preserving traditional values while simultaneously creating new ones.

With a deeper understanding of the role of cultural industries, Vietnam is opening up significant opportunities for sustainable development in the new era. Cultural industries not only contribute to economic growth but also preserve and promote national cultural identity, creating a foundation for long-term and stronger development in the future.

Completing the legal framework

In 2024, the completion of the institutes and policies for the development of cultural industries in Vietnam reached important progress. One of the most notable milestones was the issuance of Directive No. 30/CT-TTg on August 29, 2024, by the Prime Minister, on the development of Vietnam's cultural industries. This marked an important point in promoting cultural industries as a pillar of the national economy, with the goal of enhancing cultural value and preserving and promoting heritage while simultaneously driving economic development.

This directive not only reflects the Government's recognition of the importance of the cultural industry but also serves as a driving force to implement systemic solutions to create a favorable environment for these industries to develop. In fact, cultural industries have been identified as a strategic sector in socio-economic development, especially as the country is integrating into the global economy.

One of the strengths of the directive is its focus on building mechanisms to support businesses and the creative community, aimed at encouraging innovation and investment in commercial cultural products. This not only helps Vietnamese cultural products reach international markets but also creates numerous job opportunities, increases revenue growth, and enhances the country's export value.

In addition, the directive especially focuses on developing cultural infrastructure, creative spaces in major cities, and digital platforms that support the promotion of cultural products. Tax incentives, capital support, and investment encouragement in this sector will be crucial motivations for businesses and cultural organizations to invest in large-scale creative projects.

In this context, cultural industries are also showing positive signs of international integration. International events such as Hanoi International Film Festival, Da Nang Asian Film Festival (DANAFF), art exhibitions, and specialized workshops have expanded the space for international exchange and cooperation. These events provide Vietnamese cultural products with opportunities to reach global audiences, thereby helping to build Vietnamese cultural brands.

Advertising and building the national brand

The Central Committee of the Ho Chi Minh Communist Youth Union (HCYU) organizes a meeting with young artists of the reality TV show, "Anh Trai Say Hi" (Brothers say hi) in Hanoi.

2024 is also a year that marked the strong explosion of cultural and artistic events in Vietnam, creating significant milestones in building and promoting the brand of cultural industries. These events not only enrich cultural life but also play an important role in economic development by attracting the attention of international visitors and the domestic market, boosting related sectors such as tourism, cinema, music, and design.

Outstanding events include Hanoi Festival of Creative and Design 2024, Hanoi International Film Festival (HANIFF) 2024, the "Get on Ha Noi 2024" tourism promotion program, Hanoi Tourism Ao Dai Festival 2024, Hanoi Culinary Culture Festival 2024, Ho Chi Minh City River Festival 2024, and 2024 Da Nang International Fireworks Festival and Da Nang Asian Film Festival (DANAFF), along with cultural events in many localities and tourist destinations across the country, such as Sa Pa, Da Lat, Hoi An, and Hoa Lu.

In addition to major events, the highest-grossing films with revenue of hundreds of billions of VND by directors Tran Thanh and Ly Hai have become symbols of success in Vietnamese cinema history.

Meanwhile, many music events, such as the "Anh trai say hi" (Brothers say hi) concert, saw tens of thousands of spectators. Concert tickets were sold out quickly after they went on sale. It is a testament to the strong appeal of music programs in Vietnam. The event is a prime example of the growth of Vietnam's music industry, especially with the participation of well-known domestic and international artists.

All of these events not only provide unique cultural experiences for locals and tourists but also play a crucial role in building and promoting the national brand while boosting cultural industries in Vietnam. In 2024, with the explosion of cultural events, Vietnam is firmly asserting its growing position in the global creative economy.

By Assoc. Prof., PhD. Bui Hoai Son—Translated by Kim Khanh