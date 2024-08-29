Milestone for Vietnamese electricity: 500kV line 3 inaugurated

The launching ceremony of the 500kV Line 3 project, stretching from Quang Trach (Quang Binh) to Pho Noi (Hung Yen), is held today at various points in the nine provinces it traverses.

Workers are completing some final construction items at column 174 in Cam Xuyen District of Ha Tinh Province (Photo: SGGP)



The event is conducted in a hybrid format, with the main ceremony held at the 500kV Pho Noi Transformer Station (Hung Yen Province) and connected to eight other locations in the provinces where the project passes: Quang Binh, Ha Tinh, Nghe An, Thanh Hoa, Ninh Binh, Nam Dinh, Thai Binh, and Hai Duong.

Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh is expected to attend the main ceremony in Hung Yen Province, while Deputy Prime Ministers Tran Hong Ha and Le Thanh Long are scheduled to join the ceremonies in the provinces of Ha Tinh and Thanh Hoa, respectively.

The event also welcomes the participation of leaders from various ministries, agencies, and provincial governments, demonstrating the high level of interest and support from the government and localities for this pivotal project.

Prior to the inauguration, on August 27, the National Power Transmission Corporation (EVNNPT), the Central Power Projects Management Board (CPMB), and related units successfully energized the Quang Trach-Quynh Luu section of the 500kV Line 3 project. With this energization, the entire 500kV Line 3 from Quang Trach (Quang Binh Province) to Pho Noi (Hung Yen Province) was officially put into operation.

The Quang Trach-Quynh Luu project was the final component of the entire 500kV Line 3 project. Previous sections had been completed earlier, including the 500kV Thanh Hoa Transformer Station (finalized on June 28); the 500kV line from Nam Dinh 1 Thermal Power Plant to Thanh Hoa Province (completed on June 30); and the 500kV Quynh Luu-Thanh Hoa line and Nam Dinh 1-Pho Noi Thermal Power Plant (energized on August 19).

Thus, after more than seven months of implementation, the entire 500kV Line 3 project from Quang Trach to Pho Noi was completed on schedule, as directed by the Prime Minister.

The 500kV Line 3 project is one of the national key projects, playing a crucial role in enhancing the capacity of the 500kV transmission grid between the North and the Central regions. This project not only ensures electricity supply for the Northern region in the present but also serves the development needs in the coming years.

Moreover, the project significantly contributes to improving the stability of the national power system and enhances the transmission capacity from power sources in the North Central region to load centers in the North.

With a total investment of approximately VND22.3 trillion (US$898 million), the project consists of four component projects with a total length of about 519 km, 1,177 power poles, passing through nine provinces and many challenging terrains.

The 500kV Quang Trach transformer station was successfully energized on the evening of August 27 (Photo: SGGP)



Recognizing the project's critical importance to national energy security, especially for the Northern region, and its ability to increase transmission capacity from the Central to the North by approximately 2,200 MW to 5,000 MW, all efforts were focused on ensuring its timely completion.

Under the Prime Minister's resolute direction, the project was completed within eight months. Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh personally chaired ten meetings and visited the construction site to inspect, encourage, and support the workers and local people who had contributed land for the project.

“The nation's energy transmission security has been ensured with three parallel lines. If one of the three lines encounters an incident, transmission will shift to the remaining two, providing flexible strategic power support to the regions, and Northern power plants will no longer face a shortage of electricity for production that might harm socio-economic development during peak seasons," Hoang Ngoc Canh, Head of the Quang Trach 500kV Power Station

He stressed that it is a wonder to complete in five months the work that would normally take several years. The 500kV Line 3 project is a remarkable achievement of Vietnamese power companies and Vietnamese workers. From foundation construction, pole materials, to transmission lines, everything was sourced domestically.

Previously, the Quang Trach 500kV station had a staff of over 30 people, but now with modern technology and the addition of the 500kV Line 3, the staffing has been reduced to a total of 18 people due to full automation.

Vice Chairman Mai Xuan Liem of the Thanh Hoa Province People's Committee shared that to complete the project on schedule and achieve this feat, in addition to the close direction from central and local leaders, the engagement of the entire political system, and the efforts of the electricity sector, the contributions of the people cannot be overlooked.

The 500kV Line 3 project runs through Thanh Hoa Province with a total length of 131 km, passing through 11 districts and towns. Thanks to the selfless support and enthusiasm of the people, Thanh Hoa Province has effectively implemented site clearance, handing over the site earlier than planned. As a result, the subsequent stages were implemented smoothly and achieved good results as seen today.

The completion of the 500kV Line 3 project not only ensures national energy security but also contributes to the country's sustainable development goals. The project helps improve the power transmission system, reduce power losses, and enhance the ability to provide stable electricity supply to important areas.

By staff writers – Translated by Thanh Tam