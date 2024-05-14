MIC proposes pilot of digital university to facilitate life-long learning

A virtual national conference on digital transformation in open education to encourage life-long learning and establish a learning society was held yesterday at 150 locations in Vietnam.

Minister of Education and Training Nguyen Kim Son is delivering his speech in the conference



In his speech, Minister of Education and Training Nguyen Kim Son stressed that digital transformation is enthusiastically being carried out in education in hope of applying advanced technologies in the learning-teaching process as well as educational research so that the quality of these processes is improved. The ultimate aim of this digital transformation is to help all people access education and to form an open education foundation on digital platforms.

He commented that it is high time to effectively implement the general education system of the country via diversifying training methods based on open education, developing a network of educational institutes to answer the public’s demands of life-long learning and to create a learning society, preparing capable human resources for the establishment of a digital government, economy, society with digital citizens.

The Minister concluded that there are still various challenges during the digital transformation of the education sector. Particularly, it is necessary to clarify such issues as criteria and standards to recognize a smart university and digital university; mechanisms to build, integrate, and ensure the quality of shared educational resources, including materials, online courses created by educational institutes, organizations, and individuals inside and outside the country; policies to recognize and certify self-learning results of people from digital platforms.

Participants in the conference then discussed and clarify concepts as well as theoretical bases about ‘digital transformation in education and in open education’, ‘digital skills and capability of society’, ‘digital society – digital citizens’, ‘smart university – digital university’, ‘models of shared educational resources, shared learning materials, and public online courses’.

They also talked about suitable mechanisms to control and ensure security, safety, quality, and intellectual property rights of shared educational resources and online courses while in operation.

In his speech, Deputy Minister of Information and Communications Phan Tam called upon the support and cooperation of the Education and Training Ministry in the former’s proposal that the Government greenlight the pilot of digital universities.

Deputy Minister Phan Tam stressed the importance of perfecting the institution so that the society recognizes the true values of open education, open universities, and digital education. A complete institution is the first step for open education and digital universities come into real life, creating more space for development in the future.

By Phan Thao – Translated by Thanh Tam