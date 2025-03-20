Metro lines linking downtown HCMC to suburbs asked for urgent study

Metro line 1 (Ben Thanh - Suoi Tien) (Photo: SGGP)

According to the document, the Prime Minister emphasized that the goal of completing 3,000 km of expressways and 1,000 km of coastal roads by 2025 is an important political task.

The Prime Minister has requested the appraisal of the pre-feasibility study report of the Ho Chi Minh City’s Ring Road 4 project and the feasibility study report of the Gia Nghia-Chon Thanh expressway, and the adjustment of the investment policy of the Bien Hoa-Vung Tau expressway project must be completed in March.

Ho Chi Minh City and Tay Ninh Province need to accelerate the progress of preparing and approving the feasibility study report of the Ho Chi Minh City-Moc Bai expressway project and complete it in March.

Regarding railway projects, the Prime Minister has requested localities with high-speed railway projects along the North-South axis and the Lao Cai-Hanoi-Hai Phong railway project to coordinate with the Ministry of Construction to immediately implement procedures for land clearance and approve resettlement projects in accordance with the investment policies approved by the National Assembly to ensure the projects' progress.

The Prime Minister has assigned Ho Chi Minh City to urgently examine the implementation of urban railway projects from Ho Chi Minh City to Can Gio and Long Thanh International Airport, call on investors and contractors to participate in the investment, and submit a report to the Prime Minister in April.

For the construction project of Long Thanh International Airport and its infrastructure, the Prime Minister has requested a review of procedures to start the construction of the second runway in March.

Perspective of Ring Road 3

In addition, regarding the Ho Chi Minh City Ring Road 3 project, Deputy Prime Minister, Mai Van Chinh, has delegated the People's Committee of the city to direct the People's Committees of Binh Chanh District and Thu Duc City to complete the handover of the remaining 0.15 km of land, especially in the eight locations of the viaduct’s piers in Thu Duc City, and request the Saigon Water Corporation to relocate the D1200 water pipeline at the Tan Van intersection in March.

Ho Chi Minh City, Dong Nai, and Binh Duong provinces must direct investors and contractors to implement solutions to make up for the delays in progress to complete the expressway by 2025, including the 32.6 km section through Cu Chi, Hoc Mon, and Binh Chanh districts under component project 1, component project 3 through Dong Nai Province, and component project 5 through Binh Duong Province.

The People's Committees of Binh Duong, Ho Chi Minh City, and the Ministry of Construction need to come to an agreement on the investment plan for the Tan Van intersection and submit a report to the Prime Minister.

By Phan Thao—translated by Kim Khanh