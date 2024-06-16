Materials problem slows progress of Southern region's key transport projects

The Ministry of Transport has recently indicated that the supply of materials for key transportation projects across the Southern region has been facing difficulties, slowing the construction progress.

The Ring Road 3 project in Ho Chi Minh City is under construction.

According to the Ministry of Transport (MoT), many projects have not achieved their construction progress as expected. Among the 14 localities where expressway sections of Khanh Hoa - Buon Ma Thuot, Bien Hoa - Vung Tau, Chau Doc - Can Tho - Soc Trang and Hanoi Ring Road No.4 and HCMC Ring Road No.3 run through, only Ho Chi Minh City, Hanoi, Hung Yen, Long An, Binh Duong, Ba Ria - Vung Tau and An Giang have construction volumes meeting requirements.

Besides, the expressway section from Can Tho to Ca Mau under the North-South expressway project is also behind schedule. Of which, Can Tho- Hau Giang section is delayed by 9 percent and Hau Giang - Ca Mau section is delayed by 7.6 percent.

In order to tackle bottlenecks, the ministry has collaborated with the Ministry of Natural Resources and Environment and relevant localities to identify material supply sources and coordinate construction material distribution plans.

Investors and contractors have actively cooperated with localities to identify sources of subgrade materials and obtain confirmation registrations for exploitation.

However, procedures for allocation, coordination and exploitation following the proposed plan from the Ministry of Transport have not yet been fully implemented.

As for Vinh Long Province, the MoT suggested coordinating with project investors and contractors to continue mobilizing people to resolve obstacles in exploiting two sand mines in the province before June 20.

Regarding Soc Trang Province, the ministry urged to complete procedures for issuing confirmation registrations for the exploitation and use of sea sand and river sand.

The Ministry of Transport has proposed Dong Thap and An Giang provinces to accelerate the approval process to increase mining capacity for eligible cases.

Especially, as for Tien Giang Province with sand reserves of nearly 42 million cubic meters and Ben Tre Province with reserves of more than 25 million cubic meters, the Ministry of Transport has suggested prioritizing allocating the entire sand resources for key projects and completing procedures for exploitation by June 2024.

The ministry proposes the provinces and cities of Ho Chi Minh City, Can Tho and Hau Giang to direct investors and contractors to urgently work with the two localities to implement mining exploitation procedures.

By Minh Anh- Translated by Huyen Huong