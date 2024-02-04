Marvel at dragon mascots heating up Da Nang

In Da Nang City, various construction teams are working tirelessly to finalize the last items of the Tet Flower Street 2024 project, aiming to be ready for the Lunar New Year celebrations for the locals and tourists.
Notably, the dragon mascots placed along the flower-decorated streets are beginning to form, attracting the gaze of many observers touring the city.
On the afternoon of February 3, in the area of the East Bank of Dragon Bridge, dozens of workers were diligently finalizing a dragon mascot measuring nearly 50 meters in length.
This decorative ensemble is themed "Dragon Enjoying the Spring Walk," showcasing cheerful dragon images that harmonize perfectly with the festive atmosphere of the Tet holiday.
The creatively designed dragon mascot, weighing almost 1 ton and crafted from foam material, is prominently positioned near the head of Dragon Bridge.
This is the central location showcasing the dragon mascot among the 15 Tet flower clusters in Da Nang City.
Adorned with the theme "Spring Dance," the grounds West of Dragon Bridge (Bach Dang Street) are designed with images of a sinuous dragon and unique miniature landscapes.
As of February 3, access to this construction site was still restricted to ensure both timely progress and safety.
The elegantly winding dragon mascot, enhanced with fire, water, and pearl-breathing effects, has come to life within the flower street are.
The surroundings of the flower street are designed in the captivating and unique form of a dragon arch.
The bustling scenery inside the construction site
The workers are diligently tending to the flowers and embellishing the miniature landscapes.
In the Southwestern area of Dragon Bridge (opposite the Da Nang Museum of Cham Sculpture), a dragon-shaped welcoming gate has been intricately decorated.
Behind the entrance gate is a set of simulated miniatures portraying the tale of Lac Long Quan and Au Co, illustrating the story of 50 children following their father to the sea and 50 children following their mother to the mountains.
In the past few days, residents and visitors have been excitedly checking in with the dragon mascot situated in Nam Duong Park (Nguyen Van Linh Street, Hai Chau District).
The dragon mascot statue in Nam Duong Park is valued at VND150 million and was funded through social contributions.
Crafted by artisan Dinh Van Tam, the creator of the Quang Tri dragon mascot, the statue was transported to Da Nang on February 2.
The intricate details on the dragon statue are meticulously designed with sinuous curves crafted from various materials to evoke a sense of majesty and strength.
Thanh Hien, a resident from Hai Chau District, shared that Nam Duong Park is poised to become a new check-in destination for locals and tourists during the upcoming Tet holiday due to the grand image of the dragon, uniquely designed and surrounded by various decorative miniature landscapes.
Previously, the People's Committee of Da Nang City allocated nearly VND20 billion for implementing decorations at 15 flower spots and six locations for lighting decorations to enhance the festive atmosphere during 2024 Lunar New Year celebration.
The flower and lighting decorations for Tet celebration are scheduled to be completed by February 7 (the 28th day of the twelfth lunar month). The festivities will be open for the public to visit and enjoy until February 19 (the 10th day of the first lunar month).
By Pham Nga – Translated by Gia Bao