Many hydropower reservoirs must discharge due to surplus water

Multiple hydroelectric reservoirs in the Northern and Central Highlands areas have been released to ensure safe operational protocols, as heavy rainfall has led to an increased flow of water from upstream sources.

After a period of drought that caused reservoir water levels to drop to alarming levels, the Ministry of Industry and Trade reports that over the past week, multiple hydroelectric reservoirs in the Northern and Central Highlands areas have been released to ensure safe operational protocols, as heavy rainfall has led to an increased flow of water from upstream sources.

On August 13, water levels in hydroelectric reservoirs across the Northern and Central Highlands regions still saw a slight increase. Consequently, reservoirs in Lai Chau, Son La, Dien Bien, Hoa Binh, Tuyen Quang, Yen Bai, Lao Cai, Ha Giang, Cao Bang, Bac Kan, Lang Son, Dak Lak, Dak Nong, Gia Lai, and Lam Dong are maintaining high water levels and ramping up power generation to optimize water usage and minimize excess discharge.

Nonetheless, some reservoirs, such as Lai Chau, Trung Son, Tri An, Buon Kuop, and Buon Tua Srah, are still required to discharge surplus water. The other large hydroelectric reservoirs with high water levels are ready to release water following directives.

In the South Central coastal region, reservoirs are still elevating water levels and producing electricity in adherence to operational protocols, all while mobilizing power generation as guided by the overseeing agency, given the water scarcity.

Vietnam Electricity further reported that over the past few days, heavy rains and flooding in numerous areas had compelled certain hydroelectric reservoirs to discharge water in accordance with regulations, aiming to safeguard construction sites and downstream regions.

Prior to initiating water discharge, hydroelectric companies always notify competent authorities and residents residing in downstream areas. Upon receipt of flood discharge or operational mode alteration notifications, residents should expeditiously undertake advised precautions to ensure the safety of individuals and assets.