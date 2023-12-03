Manufacturer of cancer drug inaugurated in Binh Dinh

The plant was invested by Binh Dinh Pharmaceutical - Medical Equipment Joint Stock Company (Bidiphar) since 2008.
The more than VND500 billion (US$20,584,532) factory specializes in researching, developing and producing a number of cancer drugs with high technology to replace imported drugs. The manufacturer’s cancer drugs achieve GMP-PIC standards with 2 dosage forms including injections and tablets. The factory has a capacity of 3 million injection products and 70 million tablets per year.
On the occasion, Bidipha also started construction of a small-volume sterile medicine factory according to GMP-EU standards with a capacity of 120 million injectable drugs a year in the Nhon Hoi Economic Zone. The small-volume sterile medicine factory costing roughly VND840 billion is expected to operate in 2027.
Currently, Bidiphar has 40 cancer products licensed by the Ministry of Health with 17 active ingredients.