Manufacturer of cancer drug inaugurated in Binh Dinh

A manufacturer of cancer drugs was inaugurated in the Nhon Hoi Economic Zone in the Central Province of Binh Dinh yesterday.

The plant was invested by Binh Dinh Pharmaceutical - Medical Equipment Joint Stock Company (Bidiphar) since 2008.

The more than VND500 billion (US$20,584,532) factory specializes in researching, developing and producing a number of cancer drugs with high technology to replace imported drugs. The manufacturer’s cancer drugs achieve GMP-PIC standards with 2 dosage forms including injections and tablets. The factory has a capacity of 3 million injection products and 70 million tablets per year.

On the occasion, Bidipha also started construction of a small-volume sterile medicine factory according to GMP-EU standards with a capacity of 120 million injectable drugs a year in the Nhon Hoi Economic Zone. The small-volume sterile medicine factory costing roughly VND840 billion is expected to operate in 2027.

Currently, Bidiphar has 40 cancer products licensed by the Ministry of Health with 17 active ingredients.

By Ngoc Oai – Translated By Anh Quan