Major transport projects drive socio-economic development: PM

In the wake of Typhoon Yagi, Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh has highlighted the urgent need to boost public investment, particularly in major transport projects, as a key driver of socio-economic development.

Work on Long Thanh Airport (Photo: SGGP)

Speaking at the 14th meeting of the State Steering Committee for national key transport projects in Hanoi on September 17, PM Chinh pointed to the experiences in building the Quang Trach-Pho Noi 500kV circuit-3 power transmission line, implementing several key national projects and responding to Typhoon Yagi, urging ministries, sectors and localities to apply those lessons in carrying out major transport projects.

He instructed local authorities to coordinate with investors to build site clearance plans and proactively tackled problems in the work so as to accelerate site clearance pace, particularly for highway projects scheduled to complete in 2025.

Localities were also urged to seek construction materials sources in order to ensure sufficient and timely supplies for projects under their management.

Hanoi, Hoa Binh, and Son La provinces were instructed to expedite the third component of the Ring Road No. 4 project in Hanoi and the Hoa Binh - Moc Chau expressway. Ho Chi Minh City was urged to strictly monitor the progress of the Ben Thanh - Suoi Tien metro line to ensure it meets the set timeline.

Additionally, the northern mountainous province of Ha Giang was tasked with reviewing its budget and reporting to relevant authorities to address financial hurdles related to the Tuyen Quang - Ha Giang expressway project.

Other specific tasks were also assigned to relevant ministries, the Commission for the Management of State Capital at Enterprises and localities to ensure smooth implementation.

Currently, 40 national key transport projects are underway nationwide, comprising 92 components that span road, rail, and air transport in 48 provinces and centrally-run cities.

VNA