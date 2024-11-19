Long Sap–Pa Hang int'l border gate pair opens

At the event to launch the Long Sap (Vietnam) – Pa Hang (Laos) international border gate pair. (Photo: VNA)

The Long Sap border gate was established on March 1, 1990, according to the 1990 Vietnam - Laos Border Regulation Agreement. It is located in Phieng Cai hamlet, Long Sap commune, Moc Chau district, Son La province, while its Lao counterpart is in Pa Hang hamlet, Sop Bau district, Houaphanh province.

On December 22, 2020, the Vietnamese Government issued a resolution to upgrade the Long Sap border gate to an international border gate. Subsequently, on December 31 the same year, the Vietnamese Ministry of Foreign Affairs sent an official diplomatic note to the Lao side, notifying them of the decision and suggesting Laos promptly advance the Pa Hang border gate to the status. On September 16, 2024, the Lao Government approved the project.

Speaking at the ceremony, Nguyen Minh Vu, Permanent Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs and Chairman of the National Border Committee of Vietnam, emphasized the significance of the international border gate pair, which is expected to facilitate exchange and development cooperation between Son La and Houaphanh provinces, thereby improving living standards of local residents and further strengthening their solidarity.

The official urged relevant agencies and local authorities in both nations to prioritise investment in socio-economic infrastructure in border areas and border gates, including the Long Sap–Pa Hang pair. He stressed that such efforts would bolster economic, trade, investment, and tourism cooperation between Vietnam and Laos.

Phoxay Khaykhamphithoune, Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs of Laos, regarded the inauguration as a vivid demonstration of the traditional friendship, special solidarity, and comprehensive strategic comprehensive between the two countries. He noted that the event reflects the deep mutual trust and consensus between their leaders and citizens.

The official called for continued collaboration to maintain a shared border of peace, cooperation, and friendship. Such efforts, he added, would strengthen the special Vietnam-Laos relationship, ensuring its sustainability and growth for future generations.

Nguyen Dinh Viet, Chairman of the Son La provincial People’s Committee, noted Son La’s commitment to maximising the potential of this international border gate pair to serve local rapid and sustainable development and contribute to the Lao province’s sustainable growth. He stressed a vision for both provinces to integrate quickly, safely, and comprehensively into ASEAN and the international community, thereby actively strengthening and fostering the special friendship.

Vietnamplus