Long An hosts meeting to help RoK businesses solve difficulties

The People’s Committee of the southern province of Long An on April 16 held a dialogue with enterprises from the Republic of Korea (RoK) to help them deal with difficulties and obstacles when doing business in the locality.

Long An officials and representatives of Korean businesses talk to one another at the dialogue on April 16. (Photo: VNA)

At the event, Korean businesses raised difficulties facing them such as fire prevention and fighting procedures, construction permits, infrastructure construction support to indirectly attract investment in hotels and resorts, and the establishment of Korean language faculties at universities and educational establishments in the province.

Ho Joong, Chairman of the Korean Chamber of Commerce (KOCHAM)'s chapter in Long An, proposed local authorities consider establishing a specialized post-licensing support unit dedicated to FDI enterprises and learn from the similar function of the RoK’s “After Service” system.

Kang Chunseok, CEO of the Korea Speed Vina company, suggested Long An review value-added tax refund procedures by cutting unnecessary ones or simplifying them in a reasonable manner.

Speaking at the event, Secretary of the Provincial Party Committee and Chairman of the Provincial People’s Council Nguyen Van Duoc spoke highly of the role of Korean investors in economic development.

Chairman of the provincial People’s Committee Nguyen Van Ut assigned tasks to each department and unit to help RoK firms solve obstacles.

The RoK is one of Long An’s largest partners, ranking third among the 40 nations and territories pouring capital into the province with 208 projects worth US$975 million. In the first quarter of this year, the province attracted six Korean-invested projects with a total capital of US$26.4 million, accounting for 16 percent of its total FDI.

