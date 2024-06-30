Culture/art

Locals, visitors flock to traditional fishing festival

Thousands of local people and visitors flocked to Vuc Rao Lagoon in Ha Tinh Province’s Nghi Xuan District to participate in Vuc Rao traditional fishing festival on June 29.

It is believed that people who catch big fish will get lucky and have a bumper crop. (Photo: SGGP)

Vuc Rao Lagoon covering an area of around 30 ha lies at the bottom of Hong Linh Mountain in Xuan Vien Commune. Before the festival takes place, all fishing activities here are strictly prohibited to create favorable conditions for fish to survive and grow.

The annual event is one of the unique traditional festivals in Ha Tinh Province featuring folk cultural identities of the local people of Nghi Xuan District.

The festival is organized to promote agriculture and fisheries, and to develop rural agriculture as well as strengthen solidarity and social cohesion among the people.

The lagoon is bustling with thousands of people with many kinds of fishing gear and tackle in the fishing festival every year. It is believed that people who catch big fish will get lucky and have a bumper crop.

Some images of the festival:

Vuc Rao traditional fishing festival attracts a large number of local people and visitors. (Photo: SGGP)
Nguyen Van Tuan, a resident in the district wins the first prize for catching a fish weighing 4.4 kilograms. (Photo: SGGP)
Mrs. Le Thi Huong wins the second prize for catching a fish weighing 4 kilograms. (Photo: SGGP)
Hoang Van Nam wins the third for catching a fish weighing 3.7 kilograms. (Photo: SGGP)
By Duong Quang – Translated by Kim Khanh

