Localities asked to confirm groundbreaking plans of five key transport projects

Ministry of Transport proposed relevant localities to build the detailed plans to start works on Khanh Hoa - Buon Ma Thuot, Bien Hoa -Vung Tau, Chau Doc - Can Tho - Soc Trang expressways, Ring Road 4 in Hanoi and Ring Road 3 in Ho Chi Minh City.

Under the direction of the Prime Minister, the projects will be started works in advance of June 30.

Therefore, the People’s Committees of Hanoi, Can Tho, Hung Yen, Bac Ninh, Khanh Hoa, Dak Lak, Dong Nai, Ba Ria - Vung Tau, Binh Duong, Long An, An Giang, Hau Giang and Ho Chi Minh City are assigned to build detailed plans of construction and send them to the Ministry of Transport before June 5.

Of which, the localities need to confirm the expected period, venue and form of the groundbreaking ceremony of each project together with reporting difficulties and obstacles affecting the work schedule.

As for the People’s Committee of Soc Trang Province, the locality has sent an official letter to the Prime Minister to allow it to organize the groundbreaking ceremony of Chau Doc - Soc Trang - Can Tho expressway under the online form on June 17 at four points.