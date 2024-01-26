Local forces try to clear landslide debris on National Highway 8A

This morning, responsible local agencies mobilized forces and vehicles to clear a massive debris cascade of rock and trees falling down from a cliff, causing traffic congestion on the National Highway 8A in Ha Tinh Province’s Huong Son District.

Local forces try to clear landslide on National Highway 8A

Although the weather conditions were bitterly cold and the fog was quite thick, workers tried their best to clear the road as soon as possible. In the early morning, many excavators were mobilized to the scene for removing rocks and trees on the National Highway 8A.

It is expected that on January 26, the landslide removal work will be completed, ensuring vehicle travel to Cau Treo International Border Gate and vice versa.

As SGGPO Newspaper reported, prolonged precipitation yesterday triggered about 800-1,000 cubic meters of soil, rocks, and trees from high cliffs to suddenly collapse and cover the National Highway 8A, at Eo Co Gai bridge area in Son Kim 1 Commune with a length of about 20m.

The landslide has prevented vehicles from traveling on the National Highway 8A to Cau Treo International Border Gate and vice versa. Moreover, the road was completely cut off. All vehicles had to temporarily park at both ends of the landslide for their safety.

Due to cold weather, darkness, and dense fog, on the afternoon and evening of January 25, vehicles were not sent to the scene to clear the landslide debris and trees.

By Duong Quang – Translated By Dan Thuy