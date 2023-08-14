Legal proceedings initiated against traffic accident killing HAGL FC members

Gia Lai Provincial Police Department made the decision to commence legal proceedings in a case involving a breach of road traffic regulations that led to the deaths of three members of Hoang Anh Gia Lai Football Club.

On August 13, the Investigation Police Agency of the Gia Lai Provincial Police Department made the decision to commence legal proceedings in a case involving a breach of road traffic regulations that led to the deaths of three individuals. The incident occurred in Ia Hru Commune, Chu Puh District, Gia Lai Province.

According to the Gia Lai Provincial Police Department's Investigation Police Agency, the main cause of the accident is attributed to the actions of driver Dinh Tien Binh, 36, residing in Chu Puh District, Gia Lai Province. Binh was operating a truck with license plate 81H-027.60 and attempted to overtake without ensuring safety conditions and failing to pay proper attention to his surroundings. This resulted in a direct collision with the rear of a car with license plate 81A-004.70, carrying Hoang Anh Gia Lai Football Club members. Furthermore, the truck continued to hit the left side of this car in the opposite lane, resulting in the accident.

On the same day, Mr. Khuat Viet Hung, Deputy Chairman of the National Traffic Safety Committee, led a working delegation to the accident scene. He expressed condolences, offered support to the victims' families, and held discussions with relevant local authorities regarding efforts to address the aftermath of the accident, which tragically claimed the lives of three members of the Hoang Anh Gia Lai Football Club.

As previously covered by the SGGP Newspaper, around 2:40 p.m. on August 12, on Ho Chi Minh Road, within the stretch traversing Ia Hru Commune, Chu Puh District, a devastating accident occurred that resulted in the unfortunate demise of three members from the Hoang Anh Gia Lai Football Club. The driver, accountable for the transportation of the club members, is currently receiving medical attention at the hospital, grappling with multiple injuries while remaining conscious.