Leader of Ho Chi Minh City receives New Zealand Ambassador

Vice Chairman of the Ho Chi Minh City People's Committee Vo Van Hoan this morning received New Zealand Ambassador to Vietnam Tredene Dobson, who came to say goodbye at the end of her working term.

On behalf of Ho Chi Minh City leaders, Vice Chairman Hoan extended congratulations to the ambassador on successfully performing her mission and hoped to receive more contributions from her to Vietnam- New Zealand relations development in the coming time.

The Vice Chairman of the Municipal People's Committee highly appreciated her contributions to helping the HCMC Government overcome difficulties and challenges in the passing years as well as calling for and supporting medical supplies during the Covid-19 pandemic.

During the economic recovery period, the ambassador also accompanied Ho Chi Minh City to promote cooperation in the various fields of education, economics and agriculture.

In the agriculture sector, New Zealand shared experiences in using seedlings and animal breeds. Vietnamese agricultural products have been exported into the New Zealand market thanks to the ambassador’s assistance.

Speaking at the reception, Mr. Hoan informed that trade relations between Ho Chi Minh City and New Zealand localities have also been promoted. New Zealand's investment in Vietnam has reached US$6 million.

The city leader hoped that with any new role, Ms. Tredene Dobson would continue to pay attention to promoting economic, trade and people-to-people exchanges, foreign relations between the two countries in general and between New Zealand’s localities and Ho Chi Minh City in particular.

He believed that the opening of a direct flight route connecting Ho Chi Minh City and New Zealand is likely to become the foundation for promoting trade and tourism cooperation.

For the side of ambassador Tredene Dobson, she sent thankfulness to Ho Chi Minh City leaders’ support for New Zealand's activities in the city in general and the assistance of the Ho Chi Minh City People's Committee during her working term, notably during the official visit of the New Zealand Prime Minister to Vietnam and Ho Chi Minh City.

Ms. Tredene Dobson expressed her pleasure at the good news that New Zealand will provide a support package for climate change adaptation in the Mekong Delta and the important role of Ho Chi Minh City as the gateway to the Mekong Delta.

In term of education, it is necessary to continue to promote linkage between Vietnam and New Zealand and maintain projects on supporting the HCMC’s socio-economic development, added Ms.Tredene Dobson.

By Thuy Vu- Translated by Huyen Huong