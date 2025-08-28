AI technology effectively used to connect Vietnamese youth to their heritage

A young IT expert in Vietnam, Vien Hong Quang, is using AI to meticulously restore and colorize historical films, making the nation’s past more vivid and accessible for the current generation.

Vien Hong Quang is donating 24 restored, precious documentary films on the revolutionary activities of President Ton Duc Thang from 1964-1976 to Ton Duc Thang Museum

In 2020, as the Covid-19 pandemic brought much of the world to a standstill, Vien Hong Quang, a Hanoi resident with a background in information technology, stumbled upon a research project by foreign students using AI to colorize old photographs. He quickly recognized the potential of this technology to resurrect pivotal moments from his own country’s past.

He began by experimenting with a few photos, but guided by the simple logic that “a film is just a continuous series of images”, Quang boldly ventured into restoring documentary footage.

In May 2020, he released his first complete work: a six-minute colorized clip restored from black-and-white footage of President Ho Chi Minh’s 1966 interview in French. The result was an immediate sensation, creating a powerful buzz online. Spurred by this success, Quang launched his “History for the Masses” project, driven by an aspiration to bring precious historical materials back to life in a way that is clear, accessible, and vivid.

Quang’s journey began with a degree in IT before he pivoted to a career in film post-production. Looking back, he sees that initial path not as a detour but as a crucial foundation, providing him with the technical knowledge to self-teach and apply new technologies to his restoration work.

For him, the restoration process is not merely “adding color”; it is a painstaking effort to recreate authentic hues, ensuring the objectivity and truthfulness of the original material. Each frame becomes not only visually clearer but also emotionally more resonant. Unlike many of his peers, Quang finds his happiness in breathing new life into old films. For him, the moment he places the black-and-white and restored versions side-by-side is always one of overwhelming emotion.

“I try to refresh these old images and films so that today’s generation can watch, understand, and appreciate the precious things that the previous generation entrusted to us”, Quang shared. It is this profound purpose that keeps him dedicated to such meticulous work.

Of his many projects, the one that left the deepest mark on Quang was the restoration of “17th Parallel: People’s War”, a film shot in Vinh Linh District of Quang Tri Province in 1968 by the Dutch director Joris Ivens. Beginning in 2021, Quang spent more than two years researching, colorizing, and creating new subtitles and voiceovers in multiple languages from the original French version.

The work was not merely a technical challenge but a spiritual responsibility. He viewed it as a tribute to the director, to the author Xuan Phuong – the last surviving member of the original film crew – and as a memorial for the people of Vinh Linh District who sacrificed their lives during the nation’s resistance war.

The restored version of the film premiered in Vinh Linh District on the 55th anniversary of its filming. When the credits rolled, the entire auditorium rose to its feet in a thunderous standing ovation. The tears that streamed down the faces of the survivors in the audience were an invaluable reward for Quang, an unforgettable moment in his professional journey.

If technology was a professional challenge, then funding has been his greatest obstacle. Quang self-funds all of his projects. “There were times”, he recalled, “when the cash simply ran out and projects came to an abrupt halt.”

Yet, it was in these moments of seeming deadlock that Quang found inspiration. He had the opportunity to meet with historical witnesses, people who had endured hardships and losses far greater than his own. From them, he learned to face his own difficulties with optimism, viewing his financial struggles as a mere test on his entrepreneurial path.

“Those experiences helped me mature in my thinking”, Quang reflected, “and solidified my belief in the path I have chosen.”

Vien Hong Quang’s work transcends personal passion. It is a collective effort to preserve the national memory, a way for the current generation to pay tribute to and propagate the invaluable legacy of the past. His story is a vivid testament to a simple truth. When today’s generation knows how to treasure, innovate, and preserve, history is never a distant past. It remains alive and present, illuminating today and shaping tomorrow.

By Thien Thanh – Translated by Thanh Tam