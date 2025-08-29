Vietnam’s youth enthusiastically spreading spirit of historic autumn

Ahead of Vietnam’s 80th National Day, young people are finding creative ways to connect with history, from writing letters to the nation to recreating wartime meals on TikTok.

People are visiting the mailbox for the “A Line for Vietnam” project to send their feelings to the country through handwritten letters

Preserving affection, one letter per time

At cultural landmarks across Hanoi, such as the Temple of Literature and the Vietnam National Museum of Fine Arts, a quiet scene has been unfolding. Visitors pause at special mailboxes bearing the inscription “A Line for Vietnam”, where they sit and meticulously pen handwritten letters.

This heartfelt activity is the brainchild of “Chuyen cua Ha Noi” (The Story of Hanoi), a youth-led cultural project calling on citizens to write a letter to their country for its 80th anniversary.

Running from August 28 through September 2, the project invites participants to use the provided stationery to write a personal note and deposit it in the mailbox. For those farther afield, letters can be submitted online via the project’s Instagram account. These warm letters will then be publicly displayed on social network platforms.

In just the first two days, the response was overwhelming, with over 700 letters collected and a flurry of activity on social media. Together, they are creating a rich and diverse digital museum of affection: a foreign tourist wishing Vietnam a happy 80th birthday; an overseas student sending a message home; a child, too young to write, dictating a letter to her mother.

“A Line for Vietnam” sets no limits on age or style, becoming a space that captures the patriotic heartbeat of a nation – sometimes expressing pride, sometimes apology, and sometimes deeply held personal hopes. The shape of the country, it seems, is defined not just by a map, but by the love of its people.

“In a digital age where everything is being swallowed by speed and instant news, we believe the slow, deliberate act of handwriting is a way to fight against forgetting”, a representative for the project shared. “‘A Line for Vietnam’ was born from this desire: not to do something grand, but to open a small space where memory is named, affection is written down, and gratitude is made visible. These authentic letters, filled with personal feeling, will be strung together, connecting the memory of 1945 with the spirit of 2025.”

Image of nation manifested in its food

To convey the immense hardships of his ancestors during the resistance wars, 29-year-old Tran Duc Hieu has chosen a unique medium, namely wartime cuisine.

In his TikTok series, “The Foods That Made a Nation”, Hieu films himself recreating the meals that sustained soldiers of the past such as simple rice balls, Viet Minh canned meat, foraged wild vegetables, and hard-shelled Job’s tears grain. Each video begins with his poignant tagline: “There are meals no one wants to remember, but history will not let me forget.”

“For me, history begins with these humble meals – the very things that forged our nation’s strength”, Hieu explained. “I hope to retell that heroic story in the language of my generation.”

To ensure historical accuracy, he conducts extensive research, poring over memoirs and logistical documents, and consulting directly with historical witnesses.

Each episode evokes a mix of powerful emotions in Hieu and his viewers – a shiver of sorrow, gratitude, and a profound sense of connection to that generation. “In these days leading up to the anniversary”, he said, “I think of 1945 – when a starving nation still held its head high, with barely enough rice to eat but still nurturing the dream of independence.”

Fueled by technology, young people are finding ever more creative ways to preserve and share the memories of this historic autumn. It goes beyond beautiful photos and articles to a rich tapestry of video content, including journeys to historical “red addresses”, conversations with veterans, and explorations of traditional craft villages.

Regardless of the form, the result is the same: a synchronization of hearts across eras, showcasing the vibrant patriotism of a young generation deeply connected to its homeland.

By Hong An – Translated by Thanh Tam