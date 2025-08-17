Two hearing-impaired sisters establish art studio in Quang Ngai

Two young girls with disabilities in the Central province of Quang Ngai have been overcoming significant challenges to establish art studio of their own.

Le Dinh Hoang Quyen and her paintings

Sisters Le Dinh Hoang Quynh and Le Dinh Hoang Quyen from Cam Thanh Ward, born with hearing impairments, have opened the ‘Tu Luc’ art studio in Cam Thanh Ward. The sisters have become an inspiring example of resilience, overcoming significant challenges to create vibrant paintings.

The name of the studio, 'Tu Luc' which translates to 'self-reliance' reflects their journey. The sisters and their mother, Dinh Thi Dung, faced numerous setbacks, including a lack of teachers willing to instruct students with hearing impairments. Instead of giving up, the sisters decided to teach themselves, relying on their innate talent and determination to hone their craft.

Their art studio now serves as a testament to their perseverance and a source of inspiration for the community.

The art studio of the two girls

Dinh Thi Dung, the mother of the two sisters, shared that when Quynh was born, she thought her daughter simply hadn't started speaking yet. It wasn't until over a year later, when she took Quynh to an ENT specialist, that she learned her daughter was hearing impaired. Later, when Quyen was born, Mrs. Dung discovered that her youngest daughter had the same condition as her older sister. 'Of my three children, the eldest son is healthy and normal, but when I gave birth to Quynh and Quyen, they turned out like this… It breaks my heart just thinking about it', she said.

Refusing to accept fate, the mother took her daughters on treatments across the country, from the South to the North, following any lead she could find. She hoped for a miracle, but after countless long journeys, the only answer she received was helpless shakes of the head.

Out of love for her children, Mrs. Dung sent them to study in Da Nang before transferring them to the Vo Hong Son Center for Children with Disabilities in Quang Ngai.

During this journey, she discovered her daughters’ artistic talent when she found paintings hidden in their school bags. Hoping to nurture their abilities, she sought out art teachers for them, but no one would accept hearing-impaired students. Facing closed doors, Quyen courageously told her mother that she wanted to learn on her own.

Permission searched for artworks online, persistently practiced by copying them, and bought her own paints and brushes to train herself. Mrs. Dung still vividly remembers one of her youngest daughter’s early paintings: 'When she was very young, in Da Nang, she saw a train passing by and drew it, pointing toward the train as she did so'.

The elder sister is interested in painting

Communicating with Quyen in writing, she shared: 'Here, almost no hearing-impaired person is self-reliant in running an art and art supplies business like we are. Painting is not just a passion—it is a way for us to express ourselves, freely create, and contribute value to society.'

Painting their own dreams

The 'Tu Luc' art studio embodies the dreams of sisters Quynh and Quyen. When they decided to turn their home into a space to nurture their passion for painting, Mrs. Dung fully supported them.

She remembered that she had arranged and decorated the living room into an art studio for her daughters. Seeing them eagerly set up brushes, easels, and paints made her both happy and emotional. The studio opened in 2018, and it has continued to grow, earning the love of many customers who order paintings. She said her only hope that the two girls can stand strong and independent, just as the name ‘Tu Luc’ suggests.

While Quynh is passionate about painting flowers, Quyen often creates artworks depicting the landscapes of her homeland and country, as well as human portraits, capturing the simple and familiar rhythms of everyday life.

The sisters’ art studio and art supplies shop attract customers from many places. Quyen also uses social media to promote their works, organize workshops, and connect with the art-loving community. She hopes that in the future, their space will become a sustainable artistic destination in Quang Ngai.

‘I hope not only to inspire other hearing-impaired individuals to pursue their passions and become self-reliant in life, but also to create a lasting, sustainable environment where everyone can learn, share, and develop their artistic skills’, Quyen shared.

The sisters’ lives have gradually stabilized. Their greatest joy came when Quynh started her own family and welcomed a healthy first child. With a radiant look in her eyes, Quynh shared: 'I believe that even with disabilities, anyone can reach their dreams, have a stable career, and a happy family.' Her words are not just a personal reflection—they embody a burning faith and a source of hope for countless others in similar circumstances.

By Nguyen Trang - Translate by Anh Quan