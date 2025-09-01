Beekeeping project helps local communities, protects forests

In a win-win for both people and the planet, a new initiative is helping communities near Chu Mom Ray National Park in the Central Province of Quang Ngai shift from collecting wild honey to raising bees at home.

Nguyen Hong Chau (right) explains about honey products produced by local people

Once reliant on collecting wild honey in the forest, local residents living near protected areas are now being supported to raise bees at home—both generating income and contributing to forest conservation. This project, which supports two local cooperatives, provides a sustainable income source while directly contributing to forest conservation.

For generations, local residents rely on the forest for their livelihoods. Now, a pilot project launched by the national park is providing a sweet alternative. From January 2024 to August 2025, the initiative is supporting two beekeeping cooperatives including Sa Son and Sa Nhon in Sa Thay Commune. Thirty households are participating, receiving everything from technical training and starter bee colonies to business support and market access.

The results are already buzzing. Head Nguyen Hong Chau of Sa Nhon Cooperative reported that the initial investment of just two million Vietnamese dong yielded a tenfold return on the first harvest. "Beekeeping is easy and requires little labor, and it's a great way to increase our income," Chau said. "We plan to expand soon."

This model promotes a green economy, empowering local communities to thrive while acting as stewards of the environment. By providing a viable, lucrative alternative to traditional forest-dependent activities, the project creates a direct economic incentive for locals to protect the very forests that are home to the bees.

Similarly, Deputy head Tran Van Kien of Sa Son Cooperative reported that 15 members received technical training and starter colonies from the park. Despite limited experience, the cooperative collected 80 liters of honey in its first year. "This model requires modest investment, is easy to manage, and already shows promising results. Besides our main jobs, we now raise bees for extra income, and we intend to expand further," Kien explained.

According to Director Dao Xuan Thuy of Chu Mom Ray National Park, protecting forests requires the active participation of local communities. "People will engage in conservation when they see benefits tied to their responsibilities. That is why the national park management board supports buffer-zone residents to raise bees and produce honey, giving them a stable livelihood and strong motivation to protect the forest," he said.

The beekeeping model not only improves incomes but also reduces the need to extract wild honey from forests - an activity that risks forest fires and accidents. Its greatest value lies in linking economic benefits with conservation responsibility, Director Thuy said.

He added that the initiative also raises community awareness, especially among ethnic minority groups, about the importance of forest ecosystems. "People are no longer destroying the forest. Moving forward, the park will coordinate with partners to expand the model, enabling more buffer-zone households to participate, and turning it into a grassroots movement for forest protection. We will also support residents in developing OCOP-certified honey products, thereby increasing added value," Director Thuy affirmed.

By Huu Phuc - Translated by Anh Quan