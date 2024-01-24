Large amounts of Tet goods transported to wholesale markets in HCMC

On these days near Tet, the amounts of goods transported to three wholesale markets in Ho Chi Minh City from other provinces and cities nationwide have increased sharply.

Trucks lined up overnight to take and deliver agricultural products from the wholesale markets to every corner of Ho Chi Minh City and neighboring localities.

Vice Chairman of the Ho Chi Minh City People's Committee Nguyen Van Dung (L) talks with a trader about pre-Tet business situation at Thu Duc Wholesale Market.

At the midnight of January 23, Deputy Chairman of the Ho Chi Minh City People’s Committee Nguyen Van Dung led a working delegation to check the supply of goods for the Lunar New Year (Tet) holiday at Thu Duc Agricultural Wholesale Market in Thu Duc City.

According to Deputy General Director of Thu Duc Agricultural Wholesale Market Nguyen Nhu, during the upcoming peak days, falling from February 4 to February 7 (from the 25th to the 28th day of the last lunar month of 2023), the amount of goods imported to the market increased by 70 percent- 80 percent compared to ordinary days.

Specifically, about 3,000 to 4,500 tons of goods will be gathered at the market every night during peak time near the Tet holiday.

As for fruits and flowers, the price of some products serving Tet celebration at the market will drop by VND5,000 (US$0.2)- VND25,000 (US$1) per kilogram compared to the same period of last year.

Regarding vegetables, the purchasing power for some items like Da Lat cabbage, carrot, salad, dragon beans and so on has increased by 15 percent to 30 percent.

Currently, Thu Duc Wholesale Market has 1,424 business points. All traders have strictly complied with business registration, added Mr. Nhu.

At the meeting, Vice Chairman of the Ho Chi Minh City People's Committee Nguyen Van Dung highly appreciated the efforts of leaders, traders and employees of the market on the plan for supplying abundant goods for Tet with affordable prices.

Besides, Vice Chairman Dung asked the Department of Finance, Department of Industry and Trade, Department of Market Management and Department of Food Safety to keep a closer eye on the fluctuations of prices at retail and traditional markets and ensure food hygiene and safety in the approaching days of the Lunar New Year holiday.

The Municipal Department of Industry and Trade informed that about 7,600 tons of agricultural products are supplied to the Ho Chi Minh City market through wholesale markets of Binh Dien, Hoc Mon and Thu Duc every day, including 800 tons of cattle and poultry meat, 1,200 tons of seafood and 5,600 tons of fruits and vegetables. It is expected that one week before Tet, the amount of goods imported to the market will increase by about 80 percent compared to ordinary days, up to 13,000 to 15,000 tons a day.

By Thi Hong- Translated by Huyen Huong