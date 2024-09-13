Ho Chi Minh City

Lao Party General Secretary, President Thongloun Sisoulith visits HCMC

SGGP

General Secretary of the Lao People's Revolutionary Party Central Committee and State President Thongloun Sisoulith, his spouse and a senior delegation from Laos began a visit to Ho Chi Minh City.

SB1.jpg
Secretary of the Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee Nguyen Van Nen (R) welcomes General Secretary of the Lao People's Revolutionary Party Central Committee and State President Thongloun Sisoulith at Tan Son Nhat International Airport in Ho Chi Minh City. (Photo: SGGP/ Viet Dung)

On September 12 morning, Secretary of the Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee Nguyen Van Nen and leaders of the Party Committee, People’s Council, People’s Committee, Vietnam Fatherland Front Committee of Ho Chi Minh City arrived at Tan Son Nhat International Airport to welcome the high-ranking delegation of Laos.

Numerous students and youth union members waved flags of Laos and Vietnam to welcome to the distinguished guests.

SB2.jpg
Welcome ceremony at Ho Chi Minh City's Tan Son Nhat International Airport (Photo: SGGP/ Viet Dung)

On the same day, the delegation visited Nha Rong Wharf, where President Ho Chi Minh set off to find a way to save the country; met former Presidents Nguyen Minh Triet and Truong Tan Sang; had another meeting with Secretary of the Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee Nguyen Van Nen at Ho Chi Minh City's Thong Nhat (Reunification) Hall.

SB3.jpg
Students and youth union members of Vietnam and Laos wave national flags to welcome to the distinguished guests. (Photo: SGGP/ Viet Dung)

The Lao Party Secretary and President’s visit reaffirmed the special relationship between Vietnam and Laos, which continues to be cultivated and tightened.

Ho Chi Minh City has always pioneered in the realization of high-level agreements between the leaders of the two Parties and two countries; and contributed to promoting the cooperation between Vietnam and Laos in general and between Ho Chi Minh City and Laos’ localities in the fields of trade, tourism, investment, agriculture and people-to-people exchanges.

By Minh Chau- Translated by Huyen Huong

Tags

Lao Party Secretary and President’s visit Lao Party General Secretary President Thongloun Sisoulith Secretary of the Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee Nguyen Van Nen

Other news

SGGP Online SGGP Online 中文版 中文版 SGGP Đầu tư Tài chính SGGP Đầu tư Tài chính SGGP Thể Thao SGGP Thể Thao SGGP Epaper SGGP Epaper

©Copyright 2022 SGGP English edition

License number: 311/GP-BTTTT, Ministry of Information and Communications, July 8, 2015

Deputy Editor-in-Chief in charge of SGGP: Nguyen Khac Van

Deputy Editors-in-Chief : Nguyen Thanh Loi, Nguyen Ngoc Anh, Pham Van Truong, Bui Thi Hong Suong

Managing Editor : Nguyen Chien Dung

Office: 432-434 Nguyen Thi Minh Khai street, District 3, Ho Chi Minh City

Tel : (028) 39294068 - (028) 39294091

Fax : (028) 3.9294.083

Email SGGP English Edition : sggpnews@sggp.org.vn

Advertise with us:

(028) 39294068 sggponline@sggp.org.vn