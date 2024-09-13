Lao Party General Secretary, President Thongloun Sisoulith visits HCMC

On September 12 morning, Secretary of the Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee Nguyen Van Nen and leaders of the Party Committee, People’s Council, People’s Committee, Vietnam Fatherland Front Committee of Ho Chi Minh City arrived at Tan Son Nhat International Airport to welcome the high-ranking delegation of Laos.
Numerous students and youth union members waved flags of Laos and Vietnam to welcome to the distinguished guests.
On the same day, the delegation visited Nha Rong Wharf, where President Ho Chi Minh set off to find a way to save the country; met former Presidents Nguyen Minh Triet and Truong Tan Sang; had another meeting with Secretary of the Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee Nguyen Van Nen at Ho Chi Minh City's Thong Nhat (Reunification) Hall.
The Lao Party Secretary and President’s visit reaffirmed the special relationship between Vietnam and Laos, which continues to be cultivated and tightened.
Ho Chi Minh City has always pioneered in the realization of high-level agreements between the leaders of the two Parties and two countries; and contributed to promoting the cooperation between Vietnam and Laos in general and between Ho Chi Minh City and Laos’ localities in the fields of trade, tourism, investment, agriculture and people-to-people exchanges.