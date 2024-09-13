Lao Party General Secretary, President Thongloun Sisoulith visits HCMC

General Secretary of the Lao People's Revolutionary Party Central Committee and State President Thongloun Sisoulith, his spouse and a senior delegation from Laos began a visit to Ho Chi Minh City.

Secretary of the Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee Nguyen Van Nen (R) welcomes General Secretary of the Lao People's Revolutionary Party Central Committee and State President Thongloun Sisoulith at Tan Son Nhat International Airport in Ho Chi Minh City. (Photo: SGGP/ Viet Dung)

On September 12 morning, Secretary of the Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee Nguyen Van Nen and leaders of the Party Committee, People’s Council, People’s Committee, Vietnam Fatherland Front Committee of Ho Chi Minh City arrived at Tan Son Nhat International Airport to welcome the high-ranking delegation of Laos.

Numerous students and youth union members waved flags of Laos and Vietnam to welcome to the distinguished guests.

Welcome ceremony at Ho Chi Minh City's Tan Son Nhat International Airport (Photo: SGGP/ Viet Dung)

On the same day, the delegation visited Nha Rong Wharf, where President Ho Chi Minh set off to find a way to save the country; met former Presidents Nguyen Minh Triet and Truong Tan Sang; had another meeting with Secretary of the Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee Nguyen Van Nen at Ho Chi Minh City's Thong Nhat (Reunification) Hall.

Students and youth union members of Vietnam and Laos wave national flags to welcome to the distinguished guests. (Photo: SGGP/ Viet Dung)

The Lao Party Secretary and President’s visit reaffirmed the special relationship between Vietnam and Laos, which continues to be cultivated and tightened.

Ho Chi Minh City has always pioneered in the realization of high-level agreements between the leaders of the two Parties and two countries; and contributed to promoting the cooperation between Vietnam and Laos in general and between Ho Chi Minh City and Laos’ localities in the fields of trade, tourism, investment, agriculture and people-to-people exchanges.

By Minh Chau- Translated by Huyen Huong